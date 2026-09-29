Pichhda to Pandit: How parties in UP are reinterpreting acronym Akhilesh Yadav coined

When Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav first floated the acronym “PDA” in June 2023, it stood for “Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities)”.

The formulation was projected as the SP’s social coalition against the BJP-led NDA, with Akhilesh repeatedly claiming, “PDA hi NDA ko harayega (it is the PDA that will defeat the NDA)”.

The acronym, however, has since acquired several meanings.

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The PDA idea was aimed at expanding the SP’s traditional support base beyond Yadavs and Muslims to include non-Yadav OBCs, Dalits and other minorities. Akhilesh also said the coalition would include backward sections among the upper castes, traditionally seen as part of the BJP’s support base.

In October 2023, after some upper-caste leaders in the SP expressed apprehension that the formulation could be seen as excluding upper castes and tribal communities, Akhilesh expanded the “A” to include “agde” (forward castes), “adivasi” (Scheduled Tribes) and “aadhi aabadi (women)”.

Akhilesh’s repeated tweaking

In April 2025, Yadav added journalists to the formulation, saying “P” could also stand for “patrakar (journalists)”. He made the remark after a journalist complained about a case registered against him for raising questions about the Pahalgam terror attack.

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As the political battle over the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections intensified, Akhilesh offered newer interpretations of the acronym. At an SP rally in Gautam Buddha Nagar in March, he said the PDA movement was meant to bring together “peedit, dukhi, apmanit (victims, distressed and insulted)”.

At the birth anniversary programme of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra in Lucknow on August 5, Akhilesh said “PD” in PDA stood for “Pandit (Brahmins)”. Carrying a trishul and recalling Mishra, popularly known as “Chote Lohia”, he also attended a programme where Shiv Tandav Stotram was recited, seen as part of the SP’s efforts to reach out to the community.

At the PDA Rath Yatra in Rae Bareli on September 25, the SP chief again broadened the formulation. He said the “A” in Alpsankhyak included “a Muslim, Parsi, Buddhist, Sikh” as well as “aadhi aabadi”. He also alleged that members of PDA communities were being selectively targeted through administrative action, including the use of bulldozers, while people associated with the ruling establishment were treated differently.

BJP’s own interpretation

The shifting formulations have also provided ammunition to the BJP and other rival parties, which have sought to give their own meanings to PDA.

Hours after Akhilesh’s PDA yatra, the BJP in a social media post, alleged that “Pandit” had disappeared from the SP’s formulation. It claimed that the PDA written on Akhilesh’s modified chariot stood for “Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Muslim”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also repeatedly targeted the acronym. Last month, while speaking at an event marking the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, he said the SP kept changing the meaning of “P” in PDA and suggested that it could one day stand for “Pakistan”.

In November 2024, Adityanath had given another interpretation, saying PDA stood for “Production house of Dangai aur Apradhi (rioters and criminals)”, with Akhilesh as its CEO and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as its trainer. He cited gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari and wanted criminal Khan Mubarak while making the allegation.

Other BJP leaders have coined their own versions.

BJP national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde recently described the “real meaning” of PDA as “Paraya Dhan Apna (someone else’s wealth is ours)”.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a September 14 post on X, called PDA a “Parivar Development Agency”, alleging that the SP was more concerned with protecting its family, goons and criminals than with people’s development. He contrasted it with what he called the BJP’s “Triveni” of forward, backward and Dalit communities.

Maurya has also referred to PDA as the “Personal Development Authority”, alleging that it was meant to benefit Akhilesh.

BJP Uttar Pradesh president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, in December 2025, described PDA as “Parivarik Dal Alliance (dynastic alliance)”, targeting the SP and other INDIA bloc parties over family-based politics.

On May 29, 2026, Chaudhary used another formulation “peeda, daman aur apmaan (pain, oppression and humiliation)” while referring to an incident in Chandauli in which SP leaders were alleged to have assaulted a woman party worker.

NDA allies, BSP coin own terms

BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has also mocked the SP’s formulation, saying PDA stood for “Paisa, Dabangai aur Aapsi ladai (money, muscle power and internal rifts)”, in reference to reports of a clash between SP leaders.

Rajbhar had earlier used another phrase, saying PDA meant “Peet Dega Ahir (Yadav will bash you)”, which he later expanded to “Peet Dega Ahir, Peet Dega Alpsankhyak”.

BSP president Mayawati, too, has questioned the SP’s changing formulations. In a post on X, she asked the party to clarify what PDA actually meant, alleging that it used “PD” at times for “Pichhda-Dalit” and at other times for “Pandit” keeping in mind political interests.