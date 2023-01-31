Politics | Akhilesh on Pathaan success: ‘Befitting reply to BJP’s negative politics’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the success of Hindi film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was a “befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP”.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav posted in Hindi: “Pathaan being a super hit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and the world and the people’s befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP.”

‘पठान’ का सुपर हिट होना देश और दुनिया में सकारात्मक सोच की जीत है और भाजपाई नकारात्मक राजनीति को जनता का करारा जवाब। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also spoke about the film. Replying to a video from the film’s press meeting on Monday — where Khan likened himself and Pathaan co-actors Padukone and John Abraham to “Amar, Akbar, Anthony”, the characters from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 film — Tharoor recollected his experience of watching the film.

Using the hashtag “Celebrate Bollywood”, he tweeted on Tuesday, “My sister and I saw the film in a theatre in Delhi last night, and the religious affiliations of the stars did not even occur to us. The three stars play an Indian Pathan, a Pakistani doctor and a villain named Jim. ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony’ indeed.”

My sister and i saw the film in a theatre in Delhi last night, & the religious affiliations of the stars did not even occur to us. The three stars play an Indian Pathan, a Pakistani doctor & a villain named Jim. “Amar, Akbar, Anthony” indeed! #CelebrateBollywood https://t.co/KijPnAGZr8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2023

The film was at the centre of controversy in December after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned that if visuals from the “Besharam Rang” song in the film were not “corrected” the film might not be permitted release in the state. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal also vandalised posters of the film in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The film faced minor hiccups after its release on January 25, with Bajrang Dal activists disrupting the screenings in parts of the country. The film has, however, managed to collect around Rs 600 crore and has been received well by the public.

At the press conference on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked everyone for showering love and support on the film despite “things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film.”