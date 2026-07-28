Ram Temple to paper leak: Akhilesh Yadav’s stinging attack on BJP in Lok Sabha

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the oppression perpetrated on the youth during the recent protest was not less than what happened during the Emergency. He said that batons were used even then, but this time “current” was also given to students.

Yadav made the remarks when Union minister Kiren Rijiju sought to know whether he would support a government that brought a Bill to respond to students or those who imposed the Emergency.

Advertisement

The SP chief said that just like there was a regime change after the Emergency, there would be regime change now too, adding even God would not save the government, as its people were involved in the maha paap (grave sin) of chadhaava chori (theft of temple donations).

Yadav said that the youth had made the government bend and ensure Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Minister of Education. “Ek Pradhan ji ko hataa kar Pradhan Mantri ko bachaa liya apne (By removing Pradhan, you saved the Prime Minister),” Yadav said, adding that he hoped that the government would accept all demands of the students.

He said a movement made in jest became so serious – an indirect reference to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) – and made a government that earlier did not allow protests or pay attention to them suddenly feign being “democratic”.

Advertisement

Yadav sought to know why there were paper leaks after the government had piloted a law in 2024 itself. Taking a dig at the BJP, he wondered how those who could save the donations made to the temple – a reference to the donation theft at the Ram temple at Ayodhya – would prevent paper leaks

Criticising the government for running the National Testing Agency (NTA) on outsourced staff, he said he feared the whole government might become outsourced one day.

Yadav accused the government of attacking primary schools and shutting many of them, adding that the attacks continued from primary schools to the time people sought jobs. He alleged that the closing of more than 1 lakh primary schools showed that the government did not want the children of the poor and Dalits to study. He added that 26,386 primary schools in UP alone had been shut.

Yadav claimed that board question papers were being leaked on a large scale. He paid tribute to the students who had died by suicide, deamanding that the government give Rs 1 crore to every grieving family.

The Kannauj MP also accused the government of trying to capture higher education institutions, adding that people of one hue were being made to occupy top positions there.

Accusing the government of engaging in the politics of hate, he said that justice was not being dispensed to people. The government should be cautious that the demographic dividend of the country does not become a calamity, he added.

Yadav’s attacks on the Centre over the paper leaks and donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple also signals the SP’s broader political strategy ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party is seemingly seeking to combine two issues that cut across different voter segments: paper leaks and recruitment controversies, which resonate strongly with students, job aspirants and their families, and the alleged theft of temple donations, which allows the SP to question the BJP’s claims of moral and administrative probity even on an issue closely associated with its core Hindutva politics.

By raising these issues, the SP is attempting to shift the electoral contest beyond identity politics and place governance, accountability and youth concerns at the centre of its campaign.