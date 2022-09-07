Political Slugfest: After Akhilesh’s ‘offer’ to Maurya, BJP says: “SP MLAs in touch with us”

After Akhilesh Yadav “advised” Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to take a leaf out of the Bihar political crisis and offered to support him if he breaks away from the party with 100 MLAs, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday hit back, saying the Samajwadi Party chief should “worry about his MLAs as they are in touch with the BJP”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chaudhary said Keshav Prasad Maurya was dedicated to BJP’s ideology. “Keshav ji is a certified worker of the organization of the party and dedicated to the ideology of BJP. He will always be with us, he is not a leader who falls for selfishness…” Chaudhary tweeted.

“Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party, and his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us,” he said in another tweet.

(2/2) अखिलेश यादव तो अपने गठबंधन की, अपने परिवार की, अपनी पार्टी की, अपने विधायकों की भी चिंता कर लें क्योंकि उनके विधायक हमारे संपर्क में हैं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) September 7, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya also took a swipe at the SP chief, calling him “frustrated”. “I think out of his 111 MLAs, only 10 or 11 would be with him and the rest want to switch over to the BJP and other parties. He cannot be successful in keeping his MLAs with him,” Maurya told the news channel, ABP News, on Wednesday.

“His hate for me was seen in Vidhan Sabha when he abused my father. No political leader does that…He will stay away from power for at least 25 years,” Maurya added.

Maurya was referring to their exchange on the floor of the Assembly in May this year where they made personal remarks against each other.

Maurya also said that there was no strength in Yadav’s claims and that the BJP did not need anyone’s support. “Our allies are with us…he should retain his MLAs. They all are ready to join the BJP,” he added.

In an interview to ABP News, Akhilesh on Tuesday called Maurya a “weak person”. “Unhone sapna to dekha tha mukhya mantri banne ka. Aaj bhi le aayen 100 vidhayak. Bihar se udahran le na wo. Jo Bihar me hua wo UP me kyun nahi karte hain. Agar unme himmat hai aur aur unke saath agar vidhayak hain…ek baar to bata rahe they wo ki unke paas 100 se jyada vidhayak hain. To aaj bhi vidhayak le aayen, samajwadi party samarthan kar degi unka.” (He had dreamt of becoming the chief minister. He should come along with 100 MLAs. He should take the example of Bihar. What happened in Bihar, why can’t he do that in UP? If he has the courage and MLAs are with him, he should bring the MLAs today, the Samajwadi Party will support him.”

Advertisement

When asked about Akhilesh’s “offer” to Maurya, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The party president tried to give a message that backwards are sidelined in the BJP government and he (Maurya) is unwanted there.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In the 2022 Legislative Assembly polls, the SP won 111 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) eight. Its two other alliance partners — Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party with six MLAs and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia with one MLA — have since parted ways. The BJP won 255 seats and its two allies won 18 seats.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, SP’s Legislative Council member and spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap Wednesday tweeted a video clip of Yadav’s interview with a text quoting socialist ideologue Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, “Zinda qaumein paanch saal intezaar nahi kartien (Living communities do not wait for five years).”