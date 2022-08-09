scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP’s ‘non-patriotic’ barbs

SP party spokesperson Gandhi also said that the SP’s campaign should not be linked to electoral politics.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
August 9, 2022 9:08:45 pm
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the launch of ' August Kranti: Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Kannauj, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

As the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath-led party government gear up to ensure the proposed hoisting of 4.5 crore tricolours in Uttar Pradesh during August 11-17 as part of the nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary, the Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have also joined the campaign actively.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a campaign to hoist national flag in every state household from August 9 to August 15 from Jhauvva village in Kannauj district. He also felicitated the kin of freedom fighters at the event.

The principal Opposition party said it would also distribute the national flags among people as part of this campaign. Like the BJP’s, the SP’s campaign is also week-long but the party has chosen to launch it from August 9 to coincide it with the August Kranti Diwas.

An SP leader said that the party commemorated August Kranti Diwas every year and that the party leaders hoisted triclours at their homes and party offices on the occasion that marks the launch of the Quit India Movement against the British rule by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942. He said this time the party has decided to undertake a week-long tricolour campaign on the occasion that also marks the 75th Independence Day anniversary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The BSP national president, Mayawati, also made an appeal Tuesday to the people of the country to hoist tricolours at their homes to express happiness over 75 years of India’s freedom.

When asked whether the SP was following the BJP in undertaking the tricolour campaign to display patriotism, the party spokesperson, Abdul Hafeez Gandhi, said, “No particular party has the copyright on patriotism. It is everyone’s right to express love and respect for the country. Since this is a special occasion of 75 years of freedom, SP has undertaken a week-long programme. Party workers will reach out to people with appeal to hoist national flags.”

Gandhi also said that the SP’s campaign should not be linked to electoral politics.

Advertisement

Sources said that the SP had sent a communication to its office-bearers and district units on July 31 about its tricolour campaign, asking them to join and make preparations for it. “Party leaders will have to send photographs of their participation in the campaign and execution of the programme to party central office. Party is doing monitoring of the campaign,” said a party source.

Another SP leader said that the Opposition parties are bound to celebrate the occasion as the BJP has been cashing in on nationalism and patriotic sentiments over the past several elections. “If we stay away from the celebrations of 75 years of freedom and the tricolor, BJP will call us anti-national and accuse us of not respecting the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. BJP already targets SP in every election accusing the party of withdrawing cases of terror accused. These celebrations would be our response to such accusations,” the leader said.

Regarding Mayawati’s appeal, BSP leader Faizan Khan said, “BSP has always respected the national flag. But a written appeal through tweet has been made because a silence on the issue can send a message that BSP was against the flag-hoisting programme just because BJP is doing it on a grand scale.”

Advertisement

Khan also said, “Instead of making such appeals to common people, BJP was supposed to ask RSS to hoist national flag in its headquarters.” He also said that if other parties stay away from the triclour campaign, BJP will try to project itself as the only “patriotic political party”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 09:08:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP's 'non-pat...
Akhilesh, Mayawati join Tiranga campaign; SP, BSP wary of BJP's 'non-pat...
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement