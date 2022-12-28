Akhilesh on a ‘correction’ course: From visiting jailed SP leaders to burying hatchet with Shivpal

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, seems to have overhauled his political approach months after the SP lost the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which was followed by the party’s humiliating defeat by the BJP in its strongholds of Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats in the June bypolls.

The perceived “correction” in Akhilesh’s approach has been evidenced by his various moves in recent months – from visiting the SP leaders lodged in various jails in different parts of UP to burying the hatchet with his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. to campaigning in the latest round of bypolls.

On Monday, Akhilesh went to meet ex-party MLA Deep Narayan Singh alias Deepak Yadav in the Jhansi district jail, where he has been lodged since September after being charged with attempting to free a criminal from police custody.

After meeting Deep Narayan Singh, Akhilesh repeated his allegation that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government was indulging in “political vendetta” against the SP leaders by booking them in “fake cases”.

Akhilesh had made similar charge earlier this month when he met party MLA Irfan Solanki in the Kanpur jail, alleging that the Adityanath government has implicated the latter in a “false case”.

Irfan Solanki has been in jail since earlier this month for allegedly harassing and setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land located in an upscale area of Kanpur city. The four-time MLA Irfan and his younger brother Rizwan had surrendered before the police after absconding for about a month.

In August, Akhilesh had met the party strongman and MLA, Ramakant Yadav, in the Azamgarh district jail, following which he targeted the BJP government for filing “false cases” against the Opposition leaders.

Advertisement

Ramakant Yadav, who is the MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh district, had surrendered in July this year in a 24-year-old case of attempted murder. He continues to be in prison.

Following Akhilesh’s meeting with Ramakant Yadav, BSP president Mayawati had questioned his bid to reach out to jailed strongmen, asking why he did not visit jails to meet incarcerated Muslims leaders.

Mayawati’s criticism had come soon after Shivpal Singh Yadav’s move to make public a purported letter that senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav had given to CM Adityanath when he met the latter at his Lucknow residence, in which Ramgopal alleged that the Etah district administration was “harassing” ex-Aliganj MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his family members.

Advertisement

Shivpal had tagged the letter while tweeting in Hindi, “Why this fight for justice is incomplete? Why not for Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam and other workers?”

In May, Akhilesh went to the Azamgarh district jail to meet over a dozen party workers, who had been in custody there over the Assembly polls-related cases. Before that, Akhilesh had also visited the Varanasi jail to meet 28 SP workers who had been lodged there in connection with similar cases. He had then also asked the SP unit to support the party workers in their legal fight.

The SP’s own allies and even some insiders had criticised Akhilesh for not campaigning in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections as well as in the subsequent Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll that too was won by the BJP.

In the run-up to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll held early this month, from where his wife Dimple Yadav contested as the seat fell vacant following the demise of his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh camped in the constituency for over a month. Dimple won the election. Amidst his campaign, when his Mainpuri focus was questioned, Akhilesh also addressed a rally in the bypoll-bound Rampur Assembly constituency, where the party lost.

Ahead of the Mainpuri bypoll, Akhilesh included his uncle Shivpal’s name in the list of SP’s star campaigners, met him and sought his support, even though they had strained relations for six years. Later, they campaigned together to send out a message of unity in their family. On the day of result, when it became clear that Dimple will win the election, Akhilesh gave the SP’s flag to Shivpal, who merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP)-Lohia with the party. It is another matter that Shivpal’s supporters are still waiting for clarity over his role in the SP now.

Advertisement

After the SP won Mainpuri, Akhilesh visited all its Assembly segments and met the party workers there. Later, in Lucknow, the SP chief also met nearly 300 ticket aspirants for the coming urban local body polls.

“It is BJP’s propaganda that Akhilesh ji does not meet people. Akhilesh ji had met jailed party leaders in different districts and their family persons in the past. He stands in support of victims. BJP government lodges fake cases against SP leaders and sends them in jail,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary.