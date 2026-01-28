‘Ajit Pawar had expansion plans in Delhi’: In NCP office, leaders invoke Ajit dada’s legacy

“We have lost our guardian. I remember once I went ahead to touch his (Ajit Pawar's) feet, and he told me not to. Instead, he hugged me. He said I was like his brother and that brothers should hug,” says Delhi NCP chief Virendra Singh.

google-preferred-btn
NCP leaders and workers pay tribute to Ajit Pawar at the party office in Delhi on Wednesday. ExpressNCP leaders and workers pay tribute to Ajit Pawar at the party office in Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Moments after a private plane carrying NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, a slew of party leaders and workers started trickling into its Delhi office.

The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone.

Along with Ajit, four other people, including two crew members, on board the chartered aircraft died in the incident.

Also Read | ‘Runway not in sight’: The 26 minutes before the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, four others

At the NCP’s Delhi office, several party activists recalled Ajit Pawar’s last visit here five months ago. “We had discussed his plans for the party in Delhi and the municipal elections. He had grand plans for expansion of the party in the national capital,” says the party’s national general secretary and chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav.

With posters from Ajit’s birthday celebrations held on July 22 last year hanging in the background, NCP leaders have placed a framed photo of him under a tin shade in the courtyard of the bungalow, which is the party’s Delhi office. Party members paid their tributes to the departed leader there, offering flowers before his photograph.

The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone. Express The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone. (Express Photo)

“We have lost our guardian. I remember once I went ahead to touch his feet, and he told me not to. Instead, he hugged me. He said I was like his brother and that brothers should hug,” says Virendra Singh, the Delhi NCP chief.

“He always spoke about strengthening the party nationally, and said that we should always serve the people wherever we work,” says Singh, recalling a phone call with Ajit at midnight.

Story continues below this ad

“He was so hardworking. It was almost like he never stopped working for the party. He would sometimes call me after midnight and plan party programmes and meetings. That kind of dedication is rare,” he adds.

After paying their respects, some NCP leaders sat in Brijmohan Shrivastav’s room in the party office.

Their discussions revolved around Ajit dada’s affable nature and how he made everyone feel important.

Kuldeep K Bujoo, a core committee member of the Delhi NCP, says that Ajit’s “sensitivity and clarity” will “leave a legacy” that will always be remembered by those who worked with him. “I can’t believe I won’t see him again,” said Bujoo.

Story continues below this ad

Shrivastav says it is too early to “even think about politics” and what happens to the party now. “His mortal remains have yet to be cremated. How can we think about anything else now other than his legacy and memory,” he says, as he receives a call confirming his flight to Pune from where he will head to Baramati.

Shrivastav says the party will be led well in the aftermath of Ajit’s demise, but stresses this is not the time to talk about it. “It will happen in time. For now, all we can do is pray for the departed soul,” he says.

 

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
twitter

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Ajit Pawar plane crash
Sanjay Gandhi, YSR, to Ajit Pawar: Political deaths in crashes and how they reshaped politics
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai...’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again
Vivek Oberoi opens up about experiencing heartbreak
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement