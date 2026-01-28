‘Ajit Pawar had expansion plans in Delhi’: In NCP office, leaders invoke Ajit dada’s legacy

NCP leaders and workers pay tribute to Ajit Pawar at the party office in Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Moments after a private plane carrying NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, a slew of party leaders and workers started trickling into its Delhi office.

The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone.

Along with Ajit, four other people, including two crew members, on board the chartered aircraft died in the incident.

At the NCP’s Delhi office, several party activists recalled Ajit Pawar’s last visit here five months ago. “We had discussed his plans for the party in Delhi and the municipal elections. He had grand plans for expansion of the party in the national capital,” says the party’s national general secretary and chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav.