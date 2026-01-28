‘Ajit Pawar had expansion plans in Delhi’: In NCP office, leaders invoke Ajit dada’s legacy
“We have lost our guardian. I remember once I went ahead to touch his (Ajit Pawar's) feet, and he told me not to. Instead, he hugged me. He said I was like his brother and that brothers should hug,” says Delhi NCP chief Virendra Singh.
NCP leaders and workers pay tribute to Ajit Pawar at the party office in Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
Moments after a private plane carrying NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, a slew of party leaders and workers started trickling into its Delhi office.
The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone.
Along with Ajit, four other people, including two crew members, on board the chartered aircraft died in the incident.
At the NCP’s Delhi office, several party activists recalled Ajit Pawar’s last visit here five months ago. “We had discussed his plans for the party in Delhi and the municipal elections. He had grand plans for expansion of the party in the national capital,” says the party’s national general secretary and chief spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav.
With posters from Ajit’s birthday celebrations held on July 22 last year hanging in the background, NCP leaders have placed a framed photo of him under a tin shade in the courtyard of the bungalow, which is the party’s Delhi office. Party members paid their tributes to the departed leader there, offering flowers before his photograph.
The mood at the NCP office on 79, North Avenue in the national capital was that of shock as party members said they could not believe their leader Ajit dada, as he was popularly called, was gone. (Express Photo)
“We have lost our guardian. I remember once I went ahead to touch his feet, and he told me not to. Instead, he hugged me. He said I was like his brother and that brothers should hug,” says Virendra Singh, the Delhi NCP chief.
“He always spoke about strengthening the party nationally, and said that we should always serve the people wherever we work,” says Singh, recalling a phone call with Ajit at midnight.
“He was so hardworking. It was almost like he never stopped working for the party. He would sometimes call me after midnight and plan party programmes and meetings. That kind of dedication is rare,” he adds.
After paying their respects, some NCP leaders sat in Brijmohan Shrivastav’s room in the party office.
Their discussions revolved around Ajit dada’s affable nature and how he made everyone feel important.
Kuldeep K Bujoo, a core committee member of the Delhi NCP, says that Ajit’s “sensitivity and clarity” will “leave a legacy” that will always be remembered by those who worked with him. “I can’t believe I won’t see him again,” said Bujoo.
Shrivastav says it is too early to “even think about politics” and what happens to the party now. “His mortal remains have yet to be cremated. How can we think about anything else now other than his legacy and memory,” he says, as he receives a call confirming his flight to Pune from where he will head to Baramati.
Shrivastav says the party will be led well in the aftermath of Ajit’s demise, but stresses this is not the time to talk about it. “It will happen in time. For now, all we can do is pray for the departed soul,” he says.
