Ajit Pawar (1959-2026): Broke away from uncle Sharad Pawar’s shadow, forged his own path to the top

Ajit Pawar’s political career unfolded under the towering presence of his uncle, Sharad Pawar, but was driven by a constant desire to establish an identity of his own. The son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Anantrao, he rose through the cooperative sector and entered public life under his uncle’s mentorship.

Ajit, who was born in 1959, first entered electoral politics in 1991 when he was elected MP from Baramati. He later resigned the seat to allow Sharad Pawar to contest after the senior Pawar was inducted into the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

His long legislative career in the state began in 1995 when he was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Baramati, a constituency represented by his uncle for decades. He retained the seat in successive elections in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, emerging as one of the most powerful regional leaders in western Maharashtra.

Like the rest of the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar built his base through the cooperative movement. Closely associated with Sharad Pawar since 1991–92, he saw himself as the natural political heir after Sharad Pawar broke away from the Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999.

That same year, at the age of 40, he was elevated to the Maharashtra Cabinet after serving for more than nine years as a junior minister. He later held heavyweight portfolios including Irrigation, Rural Development, Water Resources and Finance, using these to build a strong organisational network across the state, particularly in western Maharashtra.

Known for his control over party organisation and for brooking little dissent, Ajit Pawar cultivated a loyal group of leaders within the NCP whose allegiance lay firmly with him. His rise, however, also created unease within the Pawar family’s political circle.

Speculation about succession intensified after Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule entered electoral politics in 2009. The later emergence of a third-generation Pawar, Rohit Pawar, who went on to win an Assembly election, added to tensions.

Breaking ranks

Ajit Pawar publicly broke ranks with party leadership in 2004 when the NCP conceded the CM’s post to the Congress despite being the single-largest party. In 2012, he resigned as Deputy Chief Minister over allegations related to irrigation projects, triggering a crisis that threatened the stability of the Congress-NCP government. Sharad Pawar intervened to prevent its collapse.

Ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar briefly resigned as MLA and withdrew from public view after the Enforcement Directorate named him and Sharad Pawar in a money laundering case linked to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. He later returned, emotionally denying wrongdoing.

Sharad Pawar’s decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election was widely attributed to Ajit Pawar’s insistence on fielding his son Parth from Maval. Parth’s defeat deepened internal strains.

In November 2019, Ajit Pawar staged his most dramatic political move. As the NCP negotiated a coalition with the Congress and Shiv Sena after the Assembly elections, he broke away and formed a government with the BJP. In a surprise early morning ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM.

The experiment collapsed within 80 hours after it became clear that Ajit Pawar lacked the support of the NCP legislature party. He returned to the NCP and reconciled with his uncle. Soon after, he became Deputy Chief Minister again in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in December 2019.

For the next three years, he remained a central figure in the MVA government, though tensions within the NCP persisted and his dissatisfaction with his political future grew.

The 2023 split

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government with the backing of a large group of MLAs. He was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The move formally divided the NCP into two factions and ended decades of political unity within the Pawar family.

The Election Commission later recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the official NCP and granted it the party name and symbol, while Sharad Pawar’s group continued as NCP (SP).

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar consolidated his position within the ruling alliance. His party, contesting as part of the BJP-led Mahayuti, won 41 of the 59 seats it contested, securing about 9% of the vote share.

He continued as a key partner in the Mahayuti government after the elections, though tensions with the BJP surfaced over political positioning and electoral strategy. Setbacks in civic polls revived speculation of a possible rapprochement between the two NCP factions.