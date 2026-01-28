Ajit Pawar and BJP: Ties shaped by power, pragmatism, and unease

In July 2023, when the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti coalition, it was not an easy transition.

Ajit dada, as the veteran politician was known in the state’s political circles, had come to be known for his failed attempts to break free from the towering shadow of his uncle, most notably in 2019, and the simmering tension in the NCP because his ambitions kept getting thwarted. But he finally made the decisive break in 2023, taking the big step with the collective support of senior leaders once loyal to Sharad Pawar.

However, while he received a grand welcome from his long-time adversaries in the BJP, especially the central leadership of the party — Union Home Minister Amit Shah told him at the time, “This is your rightful place but you took a long time” — and CM Devendra Fadnavis, a certain unease about the relationship remained within the state BJP and the larger political ecosystem within which the party functions.

When the Mahayuti performed poorly in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, right-wing commentators blamed the alliance with the NCP as the reason. In an article published in an RSS-affiliated weekly, it was said that BJP workers and supporters had not accepted the alliance with Ajit, the Deputy CM, whom the party had targeted several years earlier for his alleged involvement in an irrigation scam and tried to turn him into an example of what was wrong with politics. In 2023, a week before he jumped ship, PM Narendra Modi had targeted NCP leaders over their alleged involvement in a string of scams, including the irrigation scandal.

However, political compulsions had brought the two sides together, fuelled by Ajit’s ambitions and the BJP’s political gambit to weaken an adversary like Sharad Pawar, who had stitched together the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of ideologically disparate parties in 2019 to keep it out of power.

Though his administrative acumen and knowledge — he held the finance portfolio under several governments — came in handy for Fadnavis and the Mahayuti government, helping shape key policy decisions across key departments, including agriculture, cooperative, water resources, and rural development, the last few years in the alliance were not free of trouble for Ajit, who had to sack two ministers: Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate. While Munde was made to resign following alleged links of his close aide Walmik Karad in the murder case of a sarpanch in Beed, Kokate was made to step down over an alleged housing fraud.

With the BJP’s huge victory in the Assembly polls in 2024, the municipal corporation elections became a challenge for parties in the state, especially the NCP whose grassroots presence was threatened by the BJP’s expansion. This made Ajit enter into a pre-poll pact with his uncle in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections, but it led to an intense contest.

The NCP leader said the aim was to “slay the demon of corruption”, with the attack taking the BJP by surprise. “They are power hungry. There is open loot going on,” he said, adding that Pimpri-Chinchwad had massively transformed during the tenure of his uncle Sharad Pawar and then under his leadership from 1991. “But we never got power hungry,” he said.

Taken aback, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan expressed the unease in the state BJP about having Pawar in the alliance, cautioning him, “Apne gireban mein jhako (look into your own backyard) … If we open our mouths, he knows where it will lead.” However, Ajit Pawar pointed out that while the BJP had earlier levelled all sorts of allegations against him, he was now “sitting next to those very people in power”.

Experienced administrator

What made Ajit Pawar almost invaluable in the government is his administrative experience. He began work each day at 6 am, keeping bureaucrats on their toes with his blunt speech that often landed him in trouble in the political arena. When asked about this, he admitted with a straight face, “I am like this.”

Ajit Pawar was a grassroots politician who cut his teeth in the state’s cooperative sector and knew the names of every taluka and irrigation project, district-wise. In his home turf of Baramati, farming was the talking point. Once his uncle acknowledged his understanding of farming, saying, “How meticulously he worked on his agricultural land to ensure the best results.”

However, for all his political hustle and attempts to create his own identity, Ajit Pawar, an 8-term MLA from Baramati, a multiple-term minister, could never become the CM. Often when asked if he was in the race for the top post, he laughed loudly, saying, “It feels nice when your workers raise slogans … but I am well aware of the ground reality. Politics is about numbers.”

Till the very end, Ajit Pawar displayed that political pragmatism that made him a force to reckon with in Maharashtra politics.