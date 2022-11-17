‘A man with self respect will have no other way’: Congress MLA urges Kharge to reject Maken’s resignation

After Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, Osian legislator Divya Maderna has now attacked the Ashok Gehlot camp over senior leader Ajay Maken expressing his “unwillingness” to continue as the party in charge of Rajasthan.

While Solanki is a known Sachin Pilot loyalist, Maderna has, time and again, claimed loyalty only to the party high command and has continuously attacked the Gehlot camp over the September 25 developments.

Taking to Twitter late on Wednesday, Maderna said, “Extremely sad state of affairs. Ajay Maken has resigned but it should have been the other way round. Action should have been taken against rebels to whom notices were issued for indiscipline. They should have been submitting resignations instead.”

“A man with self respect will have no other way but quit in such circumstance and so did Mr Maken. He was sent by Delhi to Jaipur for CLP meeting to pass one line resolution and what happened after that is history. But we can’t build a positive public narrative with such a ugly history,” she said.

Maken was said to have been upset over no action being taken against the three loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who were given show-cause notices for holding a parallel Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on September 25. He wrote a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 8 expressing his unwillingness to continue in the position. Despite the disciplinary committee serving them show-cause notices, no action was taken against Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

“Why are such important responsibilities like Bharat Jodo Yatra been given to rebels who are under scrutiny. We are giving a very wrong message that to loud and clear that “you can do anything and get away with it,” she said.

She urged party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to “not accept resignation of Ajay Maken ji as this is exactly what the rebel camp wants. They want a Gen Sec who surrenders to their blackmailing and not someone who is a Gandhi loyalist and works only and only in the interest of the party.”

Earlier, the Gehlot camp had painted Maken as being biased in favour of Pilot and for allegedly trying to enforce a ‘unilateral’ decision to empower the high command to choose Gehlot’s successor as CM. The successor was said to have been Pilot, as Gehlot was slated to contest for the post of Congress president.

On September 25, Gehlot’s loyalists allegedly engineered a rebellion, skipped the CLP meeting, and submitted their resignations to Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi.