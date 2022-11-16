Ajay Maken quitting as Rajasthan in-charge is embarrassing to Congress workers: Pilot loyalist

After Congress leader Ajay Maken quit as party in-charge for Rajasthan, a Sachin Pilot-loyalist MLA, Ved Prakash Solanki, said Wednesday that the move had embarrassed party workers.

MLA from Jaipur’s Chaksu constituency, Solanki said, “He (Maken) did good work in Rajasthan and was taking everyone along. He was listening to the party workers—we kept saying that party workers should be given due importance—and so 3,000 or so people were also adjusted as chairman, vice- chairman and members (of various bodies); Maken saheb had a big role to play in it. This raised the hopes of Congress workers that Maken saheb is working for the party workers.”

Upset over no action having been taken against the three loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who held a parallel Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25, Maken wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 8 expressing his unwillingness to continue in the position given that no action had been taken against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chief Dharmendra Rathore despite the disciplinary committee serving them showcause notices.

“The manner in which he has resigned and mentioned 25th (September) indicates how hurt (he is). We as Congress workers were also hurt. The families which are the backbone of the Congress in Rajasthan were there (for the Legislature Party meet)… (MLAs) Parasram Mordia ji, Zahida Khan ji, Rita Choudhary ji, party leaders who had gone for the CLP, had faith in the Congress.

“So we are embarrassed that a person as good as Maken-ji has decided to leave Rajasthan after being hurt (by) those who could not reach (the CLP meeting), including those who were deceived into being elsewhere,” Solanki said.

The Gehlot camp had accused Maken of trying to enforce a “unilateral” decision to empower the high command to choose a successor for Gehlot—said to have been Pilot—as the chief minister was expected to run for Congress president.

On September 25, Gehlot loyalists allegedly engineered a rebellion, skipped the CLP meeting, and submitted their resignations to Speaker C P Joshi.