AIUDF: ‘We don’t know whom to appeal to (against evictions)… State is biased, SC says clear forest land’

The Assam government is set to carry out its third eviction drive in the span of a month on Tuesday. The drive to clear 450 hectares of forest land from alleged “encroachers” is aimed at evicting two villages in Lakhimpur district — Adhasona and Mohaghuli — that are primarily populated by about 500 families of Bengali-origin Muslims.

On December 19, the government carried out what has been referred to as the largest of such drives in the state, evicting around 500 families from Nagaon’s Batadrava. At the end of December, around 40 families were evicted from Kanara Satra in Barpeta district.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has been protesting these evictions, stating that these are targeting “one particular community”. The AIUDF MLA from Mankachar, Aminul Islam, spoke on why the party is opposing the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s eviction drives. Excerpts:

What are the different concerns surrounding the spate of eviction drives in the state?

Islam: The government is conducting evictions to clear government and forest land. Though some SC and ST families have also been affected, we are seeing that almost 80-90 per cent of the people being targeted are Muslim and Bengali. It is very cold in the state currently, and eviction is completely inhumane. If you demolish their homes and present them with no other option, where will they reside? They cannot go to their schools or anganwadi centres, they have no health facilities and are facing inhuman conditions. Ultimately, a developing state or country needs to protect its citizens. Our position is clear: there should be an alternative on offer in the form of settlement of land… The request to the government is that it’s the winter season and we can’t even stay inside our homes without blankets. If the eviction to clear the land is so urgent, the victims should get settlement under the government’s Basundhara 2.0 scheme.

Are the current evictions different from ones conducted earlier in the state?

Islam: The government has been using polarising language to fan Hindu-Muslim and Bengali-Assamese tensions around these. Suggesting that they are ‘doubtful citizens’ creates concerns among the majority community and makes them think that the evictions will teach the ‘Muslims’ a lesson.

Since the government is going ahead with the evictions, is there any recourse your party could seek?

Islam: I don’t know whom we can appeal to. Land is a state government issue, but the state government takes decisions based on biases. Only the court is open. Several cases are in court currently, but it’s not been very fruitful because the Supreme Court has said that forest land should be cleared.

Do you see the impending evictions in Lakhimpur also being fraught with the concerns you have mentioned?

Islam: Ultimately, any evictions in these conditions are inhumane. We are in favour of humanity without getting caught up in an Upper Assam-Lower Assam, Hindu-Muslim discourse.