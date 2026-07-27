AISA national president Neha: ‘We’d exhausted all options; we thought let’s explore hunger strike too’

AISA national president Neha and her comrades fasted for 23 days at Jantar Mantar, became one of the most recognisable faces of the protest

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 07:19 AM IST
AISA national president Neha: ‘We’d exhausted all options; we thought let’s explore hunger strike too’AISA national president Neha (Express Photo)
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Whenever someone asked Neha how she was holding up through the hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, she found herself looking at another, much older protester, also on a fast, a few metres away.

“There was this 60-year-old man,” Neha said, referring to Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk. “He’s not even from Delhi, and he is braving this (hot and humid) climate. If he is sitting, we will sit for another four days. If he’s sitting for four days, we’ll sit for nine days,” she said.

29-year-old Neha was not on the same platform as Sonam Wangchuk. He occupied the main stage at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, while Neha and five other student activists from the Left students’ organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA) protested on a separate platform nearby.

“We got a lot of inspiration from his presence at the protest,” Neha said. At Least Two of her comrades were taken to hospital after some days of fasting. By the end three, including Neha, continued for 23 days, until July 20, when they were persuaded to break their fast by Opposition MPs and leaders of civil society.

Read | Dharmendra Pradhan's exit: What changed in 48 hours?

As the days passed, Neha lost several kilograms and her body took a toll. But she was convinced that giving up the fast would mean abandoning a generation of students who were angry and frustrated over years of paper leaks and examination failures.

The hunger strike was not a part of the plan initially, Neha, a scholar of Theatre and Performance Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said. “But after we learnt that Sonam Wangchuk would go on a fast, we had a discussion with them (CJP), and decided that as a student organisation we too would go on a hunger strike to demand the resignation of [Education Minister] Dharmendra Pradhan,” she said.

Neha would go on to become one of the most recognisable faces of the movement that eventually culminated in the resignation of Pradhan.

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Neha, the daughter of an Armyman, was raised in Khatima in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. After coming to Delhi, she was initially simply studying and trying to find her footing in the city. Then, a Theatre senior at Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College introduced her to progressive politics and feminism.

“My senior was a member of AISA, and he introduced me to a political theatre group. It consisted of feminists. From there to AISA was not a very long journey,” Neha said.

“And ever since”, she said, “I stayed there and believed that this was where I should be, and this was where everybody else should also be.” Several years on, after getting a Master’s degree from Ambedkar University and now studying for a PhD at JNU, Neha leads AISA as its national president.

Frustration over paper leaks and the mismanagement of job and admission competitive exams had been building up over years, Neha said. “And we had exhausted every other form of protest,” she said.

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“So we thought, OK, this (going on a hunger strike) is another form of protest, let’s explore this as well. Basically, let’s explore everything in pursuit of our demands.”

In the beginning, the protest drew only a small number of people, but Neha and her comrades refused to be disheartened.

“Our hunger strike was anyway about exposing the government…exposing the fact that no matter what the government says, it will simply choose to watch us waste away smack in the middle of the capital of this country, and not have an unaccountable and completely incapable Minister of Education resign,” she said.

So when Pradhan finally quit on Saturday, Neha could not believe it at first. “Earlier too, several memes and fake resignation letters had circulated. So I asked a comrade to read the entire two pages (of Pradhan’s post on X) before I could finally believe that, oh yes, this has happened,” she said.

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“We were all hugging each other. We were happy that we would not have to continue the protest at Jantar Mantar. At last, we will be able to sleep,” she said.

But she also knows that her struggle will continue. “As student activists, we know that this is a job that we must keep doing until things are better in this world… Until that happens, I guess we’re all going to be at it. You’ll be asking me what is happening in the movement. And we’ll be there to give you the answer.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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