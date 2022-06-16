AIMIM prepares for MP poll entry amid minority discontent with Congress

Almost two years after it registered with the State Election Commission and amid disillusionment of a section of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh with the Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to make an entry in the coming local body elections in the state.

The AIMIM, which has set its sights on the November 2023 Assembly elections, has announced plans to contest local polls in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Ratlam, and Khandwa. After starting a membership drive in March 2021, it has managed to establish a district committee in each of these seven districts. The party will also field a candidate for the mayoral post in Burhanpur, which has a sizable Muslim population, and contest a panchayat election in Indore. There are 47.75 lakh Muslims in Madhya Pradesh, comprising 6.57 per cent of the 7.56 crore population.

Sayyed Minahajuddin who is in charge of the AIMIM’s affairs in the state said the party was looking to get not only Muslim votes but also those of Dalits and tribals. “We are not just looking at the Muslim community, but all communities that are being targeted by the present-day regime, be it the Muslims or the Dalits,” he told The Indian Express.

Minahajuddin said he would soon visit the state and a list of candidates would be drawn up and declared in the coming days. “Once the campaign begins, party president Akhbaruddin Owaisi and our MLAs from Maharashtra will come and campaign for the polls.”

The Owaisi-led party’s entry into the state comes at a time when many state Congress leaders are also feeling neglected. In recent weeks, the Opposition party has restructured its organisation, dropping at least nine Muslim spokespersons. Only one member of the minority community in the state media cell was elevated to the post of vice president.

A party leader who was dropped said on the condition of anonymity, “When we asked as to why our names were dropped, we were plainly told, ‘You do not see where the party is heading. Your stand on several Muslim issues does more damage than good for the party.’”

To counter the BJP’s Hindutva politics, the state Congress, under the leadership of its president Kamal Nath, has been focussing on outreach to Hindus on matters of religion. Mhow MLA Jitu Patwari, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh, and at least half a dozen Congress leaders organised katha vachan programmes in their constituencies last month.

“During the entire communal clash in Khargone, the party failed to make a single strong statement or raise any issue. Barring Digvijaya Singh, there is not a single leader today within the state Congress who can take up the issues of minorities,” said a Congress leader.

But even with a floundering Congress that is not taking up the minority community’s issues, the AIMIM has its task cut out. It does not have a credible face in its local ranks and has a limited base. With limited resources, the party is strategically fielding its candidates in wards with a sizable Muslim population where Congress candidates are seen as weak. At present, the AIMIM has around 20,000 members in 20 districts and is working to establish district committees in Rewa, Barwani, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Dewas, and Ujjain.

Two Congress leaders said the party was not bothered by the AIMIM’s entry into the state.“The people of Madhya Pradesh are not happy with the work done by the BJP and the results will declare so. AIMIM’s entry does not bother us,” Congress media department’s vice-president Abbas Hafiz.

Another party leader said, “More than the entry of the AIMIM, it is the entry of Aam Aadmi Party that poses a challenge.”

But in a warning to the Congress leadership, a senior functionary said, “The results of local body polls will be a wake-up call for the Congress, which, until now, has been taking Muslim support for granted in a bipolar state. If it cannot make space for its Muslim leaders in the organisation, we will have little choice but to contest on an AIMIM ticket in the next Assembly elections.”