AIADMK ferment fuels TN churn despite Haasan booster for DMK-Cong alliance

While the ruling DMK rolled out the red carpet for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu, with party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin flagging it off from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, the DMK-Congress alliance seems to have come under strain lately with some quarters pushing for a realignment in state politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin was the most prominent non-Congress leader from South India to have joined the Yatra’s launch event, even as DMK MP Kanimozhi and actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan walked with Rahul in Haryana and Delhi, respectively, last month.

Sources in the DMK and Congress as well as the Opposition AIADMK and BJP told The Indian Express that moves have been afoot to “disrupt” the ruling alliance in the state. “This may or may not work, but we have nothing to do with it. Now that we know about it, we will wait and see what happens. Forming the biggest alliance in Tamil Nadu may be our key goal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and we are already on the right track,” said a senior state BJP leader.

A senior DMK leader, who did not want to be named, said, “Show us one true friend that Congress has in the country, who has always been there for them.” He also said: “We have stood with Congress for the last decade and more, when they were in power and when they faced their worst loss. Even though there were strong signs that the BJP would return to power at the Centre in 2019, Stalin was the first leader to say that Rahul Gandhi should be India’s Prime Minister. Stalin has said the same thing repeatedly down to recent months.”

AIADMK sources said there has been unease in the party, especially in the camp of ex-CM Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS, about their “forced alliance with the BJP”. On the mood in the AIADMK circles in this regard, a senior party leader and ex-minister close to EPS, said, “Palaniswami is desperate to get out of the BJP alliance.” “It has nothing to do with ideology, but EPS knows BJP, which broke us up in 2017, then brought us together by keeping VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran out, and now they want a fully united AIADMK against our best interest. Before Palaniswami makes a small decision or a statement, he has to think about a lot of things because BJP is always watching him. If he gets a chance to join the Congress alliance, he might not think twice about doing it,” he said.

An AIADMK section, also comprising of those active on social media, has been making a pitch for the AIADMK-Congress alliance. It has sought to seize on the faultlines in the Congress-DMK relations. There have been complaints from the Congress about the DMK slashing its quota of the Lok Sabha seats from 16 in the 2009 polls to 9 in 2019, even as there are apprehensions within the grand old party that it might be further reduced to five seats in the 2024 polls.

On such a “raw deal” meted out to its key ally, a senior DMK minister dismissed it as “seat-sharing rumours spread by random people online”. He said: “Look at the last ten years. In spite of all these rumours, I think Congress should look for a bigger reason to work with the DMK. They should trust DMK as much as they trust anyone else.”

A veteran political strategist, who has been associated with all the leading parties in various elections over the last ten years, said neither the DMK nor the Congress would leave the alliance as “they don’t have many choices.” “I don’t think AIADMK is desperate to join Congress either, as they need BJP as a godfather and for many other reasons,” the strategist said. “If there’s a problem in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, it is BJP’s choice, not AIADMK’s. When Congress was at its worst in 2014, they got almost 5% of the vote in Tamil Nadu when they ran on their own. Why would DMK miss out on a coalition with them when we know that DMK has always won with coalitions and never on its own?”

There are also concerns within the Tamil Nadu Congress about some party leaders being in touch with the BJP. “Our DMK coalition is still strong, but Rahul Gandhi needs to be careful because some state Congress leaders are in touch with the saffron party,” said a party leader.

During the Delhi leg of Rahul’s Yatra, Kamal Haasan was a prominent Tamil face in the limelight because of his popularity as a veteran film star and his political ambition. Some Congress leaders said the party invited him because of his “neutral face and the point that he has same political views as Rahul on various issues”.

When asked if Haasan would join the Congress-DMK alliance, a Congress leader said, “We don’t know.” Haasan’s move to join the Yatra has however heightened the possibility of the ruling coalition getting a new ally soon. “Alliance is mostly about the symbol and number of seats. Haasan’s demand during the 2021 Assembly polls was unacceptable. Probably he himself realises the mismatch between his demand and the reality now. His party is not a major player. If he is ready to contest on Congress symbol or agrees to join the alliance and work with us in lieu of a Rajya Sabha seat, it would facilitate his entry into the alliance,” the leader said.