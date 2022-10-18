Ally AIADMK occupied, BJP’s latest play in Tamil Nadu: Swamp state with Union ministers

The BJP is planning to mobilise the Union government machinery and flood Tamil Nadu with Union ministers, the state unit’s chief K Annamalai has said. The party has only four MLAs in Tamil Nadu and is allied with the AIADMK, which, in recent months, has been busy dealing with internal problems.

“Union ministers are coming to Tamil Nadu to see how well the Union government’s plans are being carried out. This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will send 76 union ministers to Tamil Nadu. Nineteen have already visited and 50 more will visit in the next few days,” Annamalai told reporters on Monday. The strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 76, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal was in the southern state over the weekend. During his two-day visit, Goyal spoke of Tamil Nadu’s ambition to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. “We, the BJP, stand committed to supporting every development initiative in this regard to help Tamil Nadu improve and grow the economy to serve the people,” he said.

According to BJP insiders, Annamalai was the leader to talk to the central leadership about “flooding the state” with Union ministers. A senior leader from Tamil Nadu said the state BJP president proposed the idea to keep the party visible in the state and take as much advantage as possible of being in power at the Centre.

The senior functionary added, “Annamalai has done a good job of keeping the BJP in the news, whether for good or bad reasons. Even though the BJP is powerful in Delhi, most people in the state are not impressed with us. Even though many Union government schemes helped Tamil Nadu since 2014, the negative effects of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) continue to be a black mark on a state that is known for its industries and trade. Also, we have never had MLAs before and the four we have now are either busy with other things or not good enough to make a big splash in the public eye. Former Union Minister and BJP MP Pon Radhakrishnan is not much active. All of these things were taken into account when the idea of sending a lot of Union ministers to the state was adopted.”

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said even though the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had Tamil background they were not viewed as leaders with “a strong Tamil flavour”.

“As you can see, L Murugan is the only Tamil minister who can be referred to as a Tamil minister now because he was also the party’s state chief for a while. So, the problem is that Tamil people could not visualise a strong BJP leader other than Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. Even with all of these problems here, the BJP’s bad points in other states are being pushed hard in Tamil Nadu. So, this might be the best time to use our resources to get Tamils to know about our party and ministers,” the RSS leader said, also pointing out that the AIADMK was now bogged down by internal troubles and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was not that visible.

Advertisement

State BJP leaders said Vanathi Srinivasan, one of the party’s four MLAs, often goes out of town because she has responsibilities in Delhi and other states. MLA Nainar Nagendran is still seen as an AIADMK man. “The other two BJP MLAs are not as effective at the state level, even though they work hard locally,” said a leader.

Many people in the state unit, however, are unsure about the idea of deploying so many ministers from north India. The BJP functionary said, “We have to wait and see. For instance, if Lalu Prasad Yadav was coming to Tamil Nadu, the average person in Tamil Nadu would know who he was and would want to get a glimpse of him. But most people don’t know who our Union ministers are or what they look like. People don’t know the names of the Union health minister, education minister, or railway minister like they did in the past. So far, it seems like these ministers from northern states come to inaugurate a government event, go to a party committee or public meeting, visit a temple in Rameswaram or Kancheepuram, and then fly back to Delhi. Perhaps we should look at how quickly a project such as AIIMS-Madurai, which has not moved in a long time, can be finished instead of flooding the state with unheard-of names from Delhi.”