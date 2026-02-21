AI-generated voter IDs to dead man ‘appearing’ for hearings: Super checking puts scanner on 30 lakh more names in Bengal SIR

From AI-generated Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to submission of Integrated Child Development Services scheme (ICDS) certificates for verification of male voters’ credentials, the “super checking” carried out by the Election Commission (EC) to weed out non-genuine electors in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has thrown up a large number of discrepancies in the documents. According to EC officials, the poll panel has sought re-verification of around 30 lakh electors before the February 21 verification deadline for AEROs in the state.

“We got many cases where either there were no supporting documents or electors were reluctant in providing the documents, or EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) and AEROs (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers) did not upload the documents. We will take action against those officials,” a senior EC official said.

“In several cases, fake documents were submitted, and EROs and AEROs have approved such forged documents, including fake EPIC numbers, AI-generated voter ID cards, ICDS certificates issued to male electors, fake birth certificates, among others,” the official added.

In the first phase of the SIR, names of 58 lakh electors – nearly 8 per cent of the total 7.66 crore voters in the 2025 electoral roll — were deleted in the state on grounds of being absent, shifted, dead and duplicate.

Sources said that 10 lakh more names are likely to be deleted – five lakh people did not appear for the hearings and another five lakh whose verification documents were rejected. In total, at least 68 lakh names are most likely to be deleted from the final electoral roll to be published on February 28.

AI-generated voter ID card

In Bhangar Assembly constituency, a man named Jannatul Molla submitted his father's voter ID card, which, according to the EC, was generated through Google's AI software, Gemini. "When the super checking was conducted, we identified an AI-generated EPIC with Gemini's logo on his photo. He was called for hearing as there was a mismatch in his father's name and also the age gap with his father was more than 50 years. He submitted his passport along with his father's voter ID card, but we are suspecting that his passport was issued using AI-generated EPIC of his father," an official said.

“Though the AERO has given ‘Found OK’ but actually this document cannot be accepted. This is a misuse of technology and a serious concern for the electoral system,” a note issued by the micro-observer said.

Anomalies in birth certificate

During super checking, many birth certificates were identified where they were issued before the birth of the elector.

In Mandirbazar Assembly constituency, Abu Taher Mir submitted his birth certificate where his date of birth was mentioned as 13.11.2003 but his birth certificate’s issuance date was mentioned as 07.11.2003.

Similarly, in Magrahat block, Hafijur Rahaman Halder’s birth certificate was issued on 23.08.1990 and his date of birth is 30.10.1990.

“There were several instances where the birth certificate was issued after 10 or 20 years of an elector’s birth,” said a micro-observer.

Discrepancy in children’s age

Several cases were identified where the difference in the age of children of a voter is two to four months.

In Bhangar constituency, Sk Morselim has seven children. According Ato declaration, one of them, Sabila Bibi was born on 17.04.1994 and her younger brother was born on 15.08.1994.

Similar discrepancies were found in Magrahat constituency where one child of Sheikh Abul was born on 16.02.1993 and another was born on 16.04.1993.

Anomaly in father-son relation

In Purba Medinipur’s Panskura Paschim Assembly constituency, a case was identified where the elector’s name is Sk Rajesh Ali and his father’s name Bhuvan Chandra Bera.

However, Bhuvan Chadra Bera’s only child Bijaykrishna Bera alleged that his name was changed to as Sk Rajesh Ali two years back in the voter list, and accordingly he received his enumeration form. According to EC sources, there was no document to prove the relation between the two.

Anomalies in ICDS certificates

According to EC officials, in Canning Purba Assembly constituency, more than 1,300 ICDS certificates were submitted as residential address proof. “Generally, ICDS certificates are issued to lactating mothers up to six months of the birth of a child. These certificates are generally issued on weekdays. But, in this case, most of the certificates were issued on December 25, 27 and 28, 2025, which were government holidays or weekends,” a micro-observer said.

“Among these certificates, many were issued to a male voters,” he micro-observer added.

Dead man get vetted in hearing

In Mandirbazar Assembly constituency, a voter’s hearing was approved by the AERO and DEO even after his son informed them about his death.

“One Sahidul Hoque was called for hearing over logical discrepancies. During the hearing, his son Amirul Islam Gazi informed that his father passed away two days back. The micro-observer also mentioned the same. Despite that, the AERO and DEO mentioned “approved” during the updation of his document on the ECI portal,” an EC official told The Indian Express.

During ‘super checking’ exercise, several teams were formed to evaluate whether the voter list revision process was followed correctly and if any document not approved by the Commission was accepted during the hearings. Each team will have one roll observer and 25 micro-observers.

According to EC officials, a total of 30 lakh names have been sent for re-verification by the EC for being illegible or having unauthorised documents. Around 20 lakh cases are pending verification with the AEROs, while 4.66 lakh cases are still pending with the DEOs.

According to EC officials, a total of 30 lakh names have been sent for re-verification by the EC for being illegible or having unauthorised documents. Around 20 lakh cases are pending verification with the AEROs, while 4.66 lakh cases are still pending with the DEOs.

“If the verification and disposal are not completed by the AEROs by February 21, we may seek extension of date from the EC,” West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said.