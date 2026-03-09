AI enters BJP classroom as party launches nationwide training drive for its cadre

To acclimatise its workers and leaders with the use and challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the BJP will train them on the dos and don’ts of using AI and ChatGPT, and on the strategies to counter the Opposition’s “narratives”, during a months-long training programme that began across the country over the weekend, party leaders have said.

The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay training programme, 2026, began across the country, except in poll-bound states, on March 7. The workshops for the mandal unit workers will be held till April 14, while those for the district units will run from April 15 to May 20. During each two-day workshop, different sessions will be held on subjects such as the history and growth of the BJP, the foundation of the party’s ideology, the party’s functioning, expansion and booth management; the achievements of the BJP governments, challenges before the nation, both external and internal; and the use of mobile apps.

Advertisement

While most of these topics have been covered in previous training workshops, which are held after every membership drive and organisational election, for the first time, there will be a dedicated session on “navachaar (new practices)” in which the party workers will learn about AI and ChatGPT, the precautions they should take while using AI applications, organising virtual meetings, and making PowerPoint presentations.

“They will be taught how to use AI in preparing reports and graphics in the shortest possible time, what precautions to take while using these technologies, and how ChatGPT can be used for analysing data and information. They should not post any AI-generated photo and video or any other information without confirming the facts with senior leaders because unverified AI-generated photos and videos may land the party in a controversy,” said a senior BJP leader.

Unlike previous workshops in which speakers used written notes to deliver lectures, this time they have been mandated to make PowerPoint presentations and make their lectures more interactive. During the workshop, the participating workers and leaders will camp for one night at the venue, where they will dine together with either a minister, MP, or MLA and hold informal discussions. They will also watch the movie Shatak on the 100-year journey of the RSS. “That informal interaction will make MLAs and ministers familiar with workers, which will be helpful during the 2027 polls in UP,” said a leader from the state.

Advertisement

At the district-level workshops, sessions will be organised on challenges before the country and “narratives”, party leaders said.

“The session on narratives will be about the issues which may influence the public. Often, the Opposition creates false narratives by making baseless allegations. Workers will be told how to counter the false narrative by presenting facts and developing an atmosphere in support of the BJP. During the question-and-answer session, participants will be allowed to ask the party’s stand on any current social and political issue,” said a leader.

BJP leaders said almost 100-125 workers and leaders were expected to participate in each mandal-level workshop. They will have to read at least a book on the party’s ideology and turn up with that book at the workshop. Before the training begins, all the stanzas of Vande Mataram will be played, the leaders said.

Separate training camps will be organised for the BJP’s morchas, departments, cells, and new members, with a separate syllabus for each, said party leaders.