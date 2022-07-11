Oppn members in House panel seek withdrawal of Agnipath scheme; Tewari refuses to sign joint letter

Opposition members in the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence on Monday asked the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services, even though their move to send a joint letter, asking the government to reconsider the scheme, left them red-faced as Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari refused to sign it.

Opposition members — NCP’s Supriya Sule, Trinamool Congress’s Sougata Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and Congress’s Rajani Patil and Shaktisinh Gohil among them — signed and handed over the letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting.

The three service chiefs and top ministry officials attended the meeting.

The Opposition members, it is learnt, posed probing questions to the government, with most of them mentioning protests the scheme had sparked in several states. Sule is said to have argued that the scheme should be sent for Parliamentary standing committee to study so that the concerns raised are addressed. The government, she said, should not come up with schemes, policies and legislation hastily, which impact the country and its youth.

Gohil mentioned the standoff with China along the LAC in Ladakh and argued that rolling out such a scheme at this critical time is tantamount to compromising with national security.

Tewari asked searching questions such as whether the scheme was aimed at rightsizing the forces and bringing down the pension bill. He said if that is the case, why isn’t the government saying it upfront. He is learnt to have also asked about the impact Agnipath would have on operational readiness of the forces.

The government, it is learnt, made a detailed presentation on the scheme and told the committee that it was neither aimed at rightsizing the forces nor reducing the pension and salary bill.

Army chief General Manoj Pande is learnt to have told the panel that the scheme will have no impact on operational readiness either.

The government, it is learnt, told the panel that a separate study is being conducted on the issue on rightsizing the forces and that the scheme is meant to lower the age profile of the forces.

Sources in the Opposition said Sule and TMC’s Roy and Bandyopadhyay were keen that the members sign a joint letter opposing the scheme and demanding its withdrawal. Tewari, who had been arguing that the Agnipath scheme should be seen as part of a larger process of defence reform and modernisation, however refused to sign it. He contended that it was not a forum to indulge in politics.

Sule tweeted that she urged the Defence Minister to “reconsider the Agnipath Scheme and take a wider consultation with stakeholders and defence experts.”

Gohil is learnt to have cited criticism of the scheme by experts and veteran soldiers and said it should be withdrawn, as it would affect morale of the forces and create confusion. He said the scheme should first be launched as a pilot project and those trained be recruited in the armed forces, it is learnt. It should only be introduced after working out various modalities, Gohil is learnt to have said.

The opposition parties, particularly the Congress, are planning to raise the issue and demand a discussion on it during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins next week.