scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

‘Govt must recall Agnipath… Bulldozing job aspirations and giving a fancy name to a scheme won’t help’: RJD spokesman Manoj Jha

Manoj Jha said, "Any political party will oppose such a scheme. Even BJP MPs would tell media off-the-record that this scheme is not working out. But they are unable to talk about people's anger because they have to work in an authoritarian set-up."

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
June 19, 2022 9:48:29 am
Agnipath, Agnopath protests, Manoj Jha, Manoj Jha on Agnipath, Bihar agnipath protests, Manoj Jha interview, Modi govt, RJD, Bihar newsm Indian expressRJD’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

Amid the countrywide stir against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, Bihar has witnessed most widespread and violent protests. The state’s principal Opposition RJD’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha speaks to The Indian Express over the raging row. Excerpts:

Why do you think the scale of anti-Agnipath protests is so big, particularly in Bihar and UP? Is it the short-term nature of the scheme or its very concept itself?

Fundamentally, it is the scale of protest, particularly in Bihar, that concerns us. It has to be seen in the context of joblessness in the economy and also the scale of unemployment in India. It is like students waking up one morning to see their dreams shattered…their dreams of serving the nation shattered. This scheme is a textbook example of mindless application… The anger of youth should be understood. We condemn violent nature of protests but students need to be heard.

Explained |Why are job aspirants protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme?

Do you see the Opposition parties coming together on a single platform to protest Agnipath?

Best of Express Premium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in rev...
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroomPremium
Why Ukraine doesn’t figure in our classroom
More Premium Stories >>

Ideally, they must come together to oppose it even though several parties have been doing so individually. The Opposition has been appealing to the government but the problem with this government is that it is not a good listener. In case of farm laws too, we had made an appeal. The NDA government thinks that electoral victory is an endorsement for whatever it does or wants to do. What happened with farm laws? They had to take it back. They will again have to take it (Agnipath) back, but we are worried about the huge cost that may incur in the process.

Also Read |Agnipath scheme protests: NDA allies face off in Bihar; Centre steps up security for 10 BJP leaders

Now that your party has also supported students on peaceful protests against Agnipath, what should be the way out of it?

The government has to first recall Agnipath. That should be the beginning. That would show that this government can listen. Second, July session of Parliament is coming up. Let there be sector-wise discussion on unemployment. Bulldozing job aspirations of people and giving a fancy name to a scheme would not help.

Don’t you think the massive establishment cost is the main reason for the Centre to bring a short-term recruitment scheme like Agnipath?

I find it amusing and bizarre. Why do we choose government? This government summarily failed in filling vacancies in defence forces and also in creating adequate employment in country in last eight years. I think PM’s advisors are failing him very often as the PM finds himself in trouble because of bad advice. Perhaps advisors have been distancing the PM from ground realities.

What do you make of the JD(U) not being on the same page with the BJP over Agnipath? The RJD these days has many things in common with the ruling JD (U), the BJP’s key ally.

Any political party will oppose such a scheme. Even BJP MPs would tell media off-the-record that this scheme is not working out. But they are unable to talk about people’s anger because they have to work in an authoritarian set-up. Genuine anger of people is not reaching Delhi. As for JD(U), it is a distinct party and voices concerns of people emphatically.

How do you react to Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s allegations that the RJD was provoking students?

We do not generally react to what Singh says as very often his statement is not based on facts and reason. We only support students’ genuine concerns and appeal to them not to engage in any violent protest. They have already made a statement and their involvement in any violence would only delegitimise their protests.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement