Agnipath firestorm mirrors farm laws, CAA pushback

The BJP’s announcement that the party-led Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment of soldiers in armed forces will not be rolled back despite widespread youth protests has a parallel, whose echo might still be ringing in the corridors of power.

In December 2020, when a long winter of discontent was just beginning to set in over Delhi’s borders with thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana reaching there in protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in September 2020, the BJP dispensation had categorically ruled out any possibility of repealing these laws.

Eleven months later, in November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws, describing it as a decision taken in the “interest of the nation”.

The period stretching from June 2020, when farm laws were first promulgated as ordinances, to their abrupt withdrawal one-and-a-half years later, marked by unprecedented protests and its staunch rejection by the saffron party, exposed the vulnerabilities of a numerically intimidating government in pushing through such reforms with wide-ranging social ramifications.

In the cases of both farm laws as well as the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is also virtually in limbo, the Opposition-ruled states along with some of the BJP’s own allies mounted a major pushback, which is being mirrored by the Agnipath fallout now with the scheme running into stiff resistance from the BJP’s biggest ally JD(U) and states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Telangana.

In the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet passed a resolution last Saturday urging the Centre to withdraw the Agnipath scheme “keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youth”.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, who was the face of the year-long farmer agitation at the Delhi borders, has come out openly against the Agnipath scheme, announcing Monday that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – which spearheaded the farm stir – will hold protests against Agnipath in district headquarters across the country on June 24.

On the farm laws, Punjab, which was the epicentre of the unrest, was the first state to raise the banner of revolt. The state, then ruled by the Congress, passed bills on October 20, 2020, seeking to negate the Centre’s three agriculture legislations. On November 11, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against the laws.

The BJP’s oldest ally, Shiromani Akali Dal, which had a minister in the Union Cabinet when the farm ordinances were promulgated, also walked out of the NDA in September 2020 in protest after quitting the government.

After Punjab’s move, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, also Congress-ruled states, followed suit, passing bills to negate the central farm legislations on October 27 and November 2 respectively. In the Left-ruled Kerala, the state Assembly passed a resolution against the laws on December 31, followed by the TMC-ruled West Bengal on January 28, 2021.

However, even in the face of such massive opposition, the Centre sought to project a defiant face, with PM Modi declaring a section of anti-farm laws protesters as “andolanjeevis” during his reply to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. Some BJP leaders targeted the protesters as “khalistanis”, adding fuel to the firestorm.

There was no let-up in clamour for the repeal of the laws though, with more resolutions being passed against it, including by the AAP-governed Delhi on July 30, 2021, and the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu on August 28. Eventually, on November 20, the decision to rescind the laws was announced by Modi.

The CAA, which was passed by Parliament in December 2019, has also not been implemented so far, with the government not notifying its rules so far. The CAA had first sparked violent protests in the BJP-ruled Assam.

Later, the anti-CAA-NRC protests spread to other parts of the country – including Delhi, which saw an over three-month-long agitation at Shaheen Bagh and in February 2020, the worst communal violence since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the CAA’s implementation will be the “first decision of the state cabinet” if the BJP forms the government. Later, he said it would be rolled out after the end of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Assemblies in Opposition-ruled states started passing resolutions against the CAA one after another: Kerala (December 31, 2019), Punjab (January 17, 2020), Rajasthan (January 25, 2020), West Bengal (January 27, 2020), Puducherry (February 12, 2020), Bihar (February 25, 2020) and Telangana (March 16, 2020). In Tamil Nadu, where the DMK unseated the NDA partner AIADMK from power last year, an anti-CAA resolution was passed by the Assembly on September 8, 2021.

While the BJP government continues to claim that the CAA’s implementation remains high on the priority list, its deadline has been repeatedly extended. Last month, Shah said the law, which seeks to fast-track citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before December 2014, will be implemented “after Covid ends”.