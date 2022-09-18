After Punjab, Raghav Chadha is now AAP’s co-incharge in Gujarat

Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, has been made the party’s co-incharge of Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections in that state. Chadha was also in charge of Punjab before the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Along with his Rajya Sabha colleague Sandeep Pathak, Chadha will now be at the helm in Gujarat. The two had worked together before the Punjab elections as well.

Over the last three years, Chadha has grown from one among the several members in the party to become the AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from South Delhi, its Rajinder Nagar MLA and finally a Rajya Sabha MP. He was also made the chairperson of the Punjab government’s advisory panel, with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Chadha shifted base to Punjab five months before the Assembly polls in the state, spending most of his time in the state. According to senior party leaders, he had an important role to play in ticket selection for Punjab.

Gujarat, however, is going to be a tough challenge for the AAP. While it has won councillor seats in municipal elections in the state, this is AAP’s first foray into the Assembly polls. The landslide victory in Punjab came five years after 19 AAP MLAs had made it to the Assembly. The AAP, according to senior party leaders, is trying to recreate the same team in Gujarat as it had in Punjab with Pathan and Chadha working together again.

“Both the leaders worked hard in Punjab not too long ago and know what it takes to help the party win an election. As of now, the AAP’s entire focus is on Gujarat. The CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is visiting almost every week, sometimes twice a week. It makes sense for the AAP to have a winning team in place in the state,” said a senior party leader.