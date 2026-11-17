The BJP was bracing Monday against the rising chorus within its ranks over leaders from other parties joining the BJP. The simmering issue has come to the fore following the death of a BJP worker late on Saturday evening, after being assaulted allegedly by fellow partymen.

Family members of Arup Saha, a BJP worker who died in Panihati near Kolkata, said Monday that they hoped party seniors would stem the flow of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders into the BJP.

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Arup died at hospital hours after he had intervened to stop some people allegedly misbehaving with his wife Ruma Saha, who is the BJP Panihati-I Mandal secretary.

Ruma identified the men as belonging to the BJP, while Panihati BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, who visited the family, accused people who have switched from the TMC to the BJP recently of creating “unrest” in the area. She named the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Panihati-1 mandal president, Rajdeep Das, and another local leader. Das is among the four people named by Ruma in the FIR.

This was hours after West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, who has been critical of new entrants to the BJP, said: “Extortion is like the new normal (in the state). People’s confidence in the administration cannot be restored until it ends.”

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Over the weekend, addressing party workers on two occasions, Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said: “Show restraint. Be humble. Do not frequent police stations, go to people instead… Lawlessness cannot be allowed.”

While no arrests had been made till Monday night 48 hours after the alleged assault on Arup, Debnath issued a statement saying some of her remarks had been taken out of context and that she remained fully committed to the party. BJP district president Chandicharan Roy refused to comment. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar suggested that Arup’s death was due to natural causes, and said any conclusions should be drawn only after the postmortem report.

Ruma told The Indian Express that she had met Debnath, the local MLA, at the party office on Saturday evening, and later stepped out to the market to buy some fruits. She overheard a heated argument between two shopkeepers and tried to stop it, Ruma added. But, after she returned home, she was informed around 9.30-10 pm that the two had picked up a fight again.

“I went again and my husband came along as he did not want me to go out alone at that hour. At the market, we saw a mob of around 35-40 youths, many of them not from this ward. I tried to sort out the issue but I was abused and an attempt made to hit me. My husband stepped in to protect me, and that proved to be his mistake. He was punched on his face, chest and pushed. I realised the situation was getting out of control and my husband was hurt, and we rushed home. Soon after, he felt uneasy and vomited blood. We took him to Sagar Dutt Medical College and Hospital, but he died during treatment,” Ruma said.

She added that there was “unrest” in Panihati and it was because former TMC leaders had joined the party with the help of “certain BJP leaders”. She claimed that the mob that attacked Arup comprised TMC leaders along with BJP workers, and asked why the TMC “outsiders” were present. “I have been with the BJP for 12 years and I know each and every BJP worker… The day these goons from the TMC are stopped from entering the BJP, everything will be peaceful in Panihati. Only party seniors can ensure this.”

She denied claims that Arup was unwell and that was the reason for his death.

Arup’s elder brother Adhir, who lived on the floor above him in a three-storey building owned by the family, said Arup always dreamed big for his two daughters. “Who will take care of them now? Our appeal to the Chief Minister is to help the family.”

Locals said the Saha family, settled in the area for more than two decades, had good relations with everyone and were very helpful.

Samik Das, a neighbour, said: “I heard that there was a fight between two shopkeepers, and Ruma mediated, saying such issues should be solved amicably. From this small incident, the issue escalated.”

On the “changes” in the BJP on the ground, Das said: “It is true that in the Panihati BJP, there are more TMC people now.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said: “Ruma was with the BJP through its tough times in the state. But some BJP leaders now want to only make money as they are in power, and want her gone. She was their target on Saturday.”

A local BJP worker, Sathi Bhattacharya, said: “Those BJP workers whose name has come up are hand in glove with former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh. We want justice.”

Sukanta Majumdar told mediapersons that people should wait for the investigation to get over. “I heard there was a fight unrelated to the party, and he (Arup Saha) died at home… Let the investigation take place, the culprits will be arrested… (But) this is not a political incident. Were shots fired? No. Was a knife used or was he beaten up with sticks? No… Let the cause of death be revealed, then we can comment on the issue.”