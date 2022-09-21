scorecardresearch
Raju Srivastav’s journey in politics: Found home in BJP after days in SP and an LS ticket

Kanpur North district president Sunil Bajaj said that Raju Srivastava was dedicated to the BJP and always campaigned for BJP candidates in Kanpur.

File photo of comedian Raju Srivastava at Parliament House. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Born in the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur city in Uttar Pradesh, stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, who passed away on Wednesday, had entered politics in 2014 when he was offered a Lok Sabha ticket by the Samajwadi Party (SP) from Kanpur constituency in the 2014 polls.

He had also started preparations on the ground with his team of supporters but just a few days before the elections, he had returned the ticket by alleging that his supporters were being threatened by supporters of other claimants to the seat. Srivastava had also alleged that the top SP leadership was not taking cognisance of his complaint in this regard.

A week later, in March 2014, Srivastava had joined the BJP in the presence of then party president Rajnath Singh. Kanpur North district president Sunil Bajaj said that Srivastava was not very active in the party’s organisational activities because of his busy schedule outside Kanpur but he was dedicated to the party and always campaigned for BJP candidates in Kanpur during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

In March 2019, he was appointed chairman of Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh government. He was also the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated Srivastava’s service as chairman of Film Development Council and expressed grief over his death. SP president Akhilesh Yadav too expressed his condolences.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:11:44 pm
