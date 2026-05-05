After day of celebration, Vijay’s TVK moves to build coalition; Congress may get 2 Cabinet berths

Tamil Nadu is preparing for something it has not seen in decades — a coalition government, assembled as much through arithmetic as through adaptation, with early signs of an unconventional power structure, including plans to bring in former IAS officer U Sagayam through a by-election.

With Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly, attention has shifted swiftly from celebration to construction. By Tuesday morning, as Vijay visited his party office and convened meetings with newly elected MLAs, the outlines of a coalition were already visible.

The numbers are not complicated. The Congress (which has five seats), the VCK (2), CPI (2) and CPI(M) (2) together offer a bloc of about 11 MLAs — enough to push Vijay comfortably past the halfway mark. It may just be a matter of time before the Left parties and VCK take a decision to exit from the DMK-led alliance. Additional support from parties such as the IUML, DMDK or sections of the PMK could widen that margin further, turning necessity into stability.