After calling police action against seer ‘maha paap’, Dy CM Pathak honours Batuk Brahmins

The development comes in the backdrop of a tussle between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Avimukteshwaranand over the alleged clash with the police

Written by: Maulshree Seth
5 min readLucknowFeb 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST
After calling police action against seer ‘maha paap’, Dy CM Pathak honours Batuk BrahminsDeputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak felicitates 101 “Batuk Brahmins” at his residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo)
A new politics is unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, triggered by the Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati episode during Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where the seer was allegedly prevented by police from taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

Even as the Brahmin politics is heating up in state, it is now unfolding within the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak first referring to the incident of alleged pulling of “choti” of “Batuk Brahmins” accompanying Saraswati during a clash with police “maha paap” and now, felicitating 101 “Batuk Brahmins” at his official residence in Lucknow. The development comes in the backdrop of a tussle between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Avimukteshwaranand over the alleged clash with the police and the former stating that not everyone can call themselves a “Shankaracharya”.

During a recent event in Lucknow, when asked about allegations of mistreatment of “Batuk Brahmins ” (young Brahmin followers) by the police, Pathak had called it a “maha aparadh” and sought action on those who pulled the “choti” of the “Batuk Brahmins”. Addressing the mediapersons on Thursday, Pathak referred to the alleged incident as “maha paap”.

Prayagraj ki jo ghatna hai, usmein choti khiche jane ka karya hai, koi bhi vyakti jo Sanatan ko manta hai, Hindu mythology ko janta hai, choti touch karna paap hai aur khinchna to maha paap hai (The incident of Prayagraj involved pulling of the braid. Any person who believes in Sanatan, knows Hindu mythology, knows that that touching the braid is a sin and pulling is a crime.)” Pathak told media persons in Lucknow.

Two days back, he had said that “Choti nahi khinchna chahiye tha, jo bhi tha..Bal ka prayog karna hai, lathi lijiye..Choti khinchna maha aparadh hai, jisne bhi khincha hai, dekhna kayi varsha baad bhi use bahut paap parega” (“Choti” should not have been pulled. If they had to use force, then they could have used a cane but pulling a “choti” is a grave crime, whosoever has done it, you see, even after several years they would suffer for the sin.)

Read | Magh Mela row escalates: Yogi warns against conspiracy to weaken Sanatan Dharma; SP-Congress start support campaign for Avimukteshwaranad

On Thursday, Pathak felicitated 101 “Batuk Brahmins” at his residence in Lucknow, applied tilak on their forehead and worshiped them, equating them with gods. “Batukon ka samman, humara saubhagya,” he posted on social media adding, “Aj awas par dev swaroop chote batuka Brahmino ne atithi swaroop padharkar humare awas ki dhara bhumi ko dhanya kiya hai” (Today, at our residence, young Batuk Brahmins arrived in the form of guests and made our residence pious.)

At a time, when Brahmins both in the opposition as well as some within BJP have alleged bias towards them, Pathak’s initiative is seen as an attempt to woo the community of which he claims to be a leader. It may be mentioned that last year, while sitting on protest at a police station in Kanpur, Minister Pratibha Shukla had alleged bias against Brahmins and blamed Brajesh Pathak for not standing up for the rights of Brahmins in the state. With the upcoming 2027 elections, it is being seen as an attempt to woo the community.

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who had given a 40-day ultimatum to Adityanath to take action on his demands and prove that he is a “Hindu”, reminded the CM, in a statement, that 20 days of his ultimatum have completed, giving a call of “Lucknow Chalo” on March 11.

‘Deputy CMs trying to save BJP’s dignity’

Pointing towards recent statements by Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh in his favour, Saraswati said, “While Adityanath ji has raised questions on others in the State Assembly, he should first respond to my demands.”

“The deputy chief ministers are trying to save the dignity of the BJP. It has been seen in their statements in the past 20 days that both the deputy chief ministers along with some other BJP leaders have tried to save the dignity of BJP but before one rigid individual, their attempts have also failed.”

He declared, “Ab awahan 11 March Lucknow chalo (now the call is to reach Lucknow on March 11).”

It may be mentioned that Avimukteshwaranand who had demanded action against the officials, who had allegedly misbehaved with his followers during Magh Mela, had also put forward some demands before Adityanath, failing which he had warned to call a summit of saints in Lucknow.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

