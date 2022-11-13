After calling Pinarayi ‘mundu Modi’, Jairam’s next: Yechury gen secy of both CPM, Cong

About two months ago, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan “mundu Modi” and the CPI(M) in the state as the “A” team of BJP. He had also argued that the CPI(M) has a different view at the national level.

On Saturday, Ramesh called CPI(M) top leader Sitaram Yechury a “two-in-one” general secretary — of both CPI(M) and that of Congress.

Ramesh and Yechury — as also CPI general secretary D Raja — were sharing the dais at a seminar organised by RSP to mark its national conference.

All the leaders agreed that the Opposition should fight unitedly against the Narendra Modi government. Yechury lashed out at the BJP government and said that it has taken up construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya like a government project.

Ramesh spoke about Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra said it was strengthening the party. He said the Congress is not a “Leftist party” but it has an “instinctive appeal” and “instinctive rapport with Left parties.

“The Congress is centre-left. Our position is in the centre. We signal right and turn left sometimes. Sometimes, we signal left and turn right — that has also happened. But we are not a Left party. We are a centrist party. That has been the strength of the Congress party. It has been able to bring different ideologies under its umbrella. But we have an instinctive appeal, instinctive rapport with parties of the Left,” Ramesh said.

He also said: “I am not divulging any secret when I say that very often Sitaram Yechury is referred to as a two-in-one general secretary. He is general secretary of CPM and general secretary of Congress also. And sometimes…his influence in Congress is more than in CPM. And the same thing can be said about Comrade Raja, who has a special equation with my Congress leadership…even when he was an MP…and today even though he is not an MP he continues to have that special relationship.”

While CPI(M) and Congress are bitter rivals in Kerala, the two parties have fought elections together outside the state: they had a seat-sharing pact for 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, and are constituents of coalitions in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Ramesh’s observations on Saturday came nearly two months after he called Vijayan “Mundu Modi”, an allegation that the latter was a mundu (dhoti)-wearing Kerala version of Modi. His attack had come after CPI(M) had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for spending 18 days in Kerala as part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and was scheduled to spend only a few days in Uttar Pradesh.

Arguing that CPI(M) in Kerala was the A-team of BJP, Ramesh had said, “At the national level, the CPM has a different view, but in Kerala, the CPM is doing its best to encourage the BJP because only by encouraging the BJP will the CPM succeed in weakening the Congress in Kerala.”

The Congress leader also said, “Nationally they may have one view of the Congress…but in the context of Kerala, CPM and BJP are two sides of the same coin.”

On Vijayan, Ramesh had said, “In terms of ideology they may say whatever they have to say, but in terms of management style there is absolutely no difference between the Chief Minister of Kerala and the Prime Minister. They are identical…identical style. The CM of Kerala is mundu Modi. There is no difference between the two. They don’t listen, they have made up their mind….”