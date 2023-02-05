After ‘assurance’ by MHA, ENPO withdraws poll boycott call

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), an influential coalition of tribal councils and organisations that represents the six districts of eastern Nagaland, on Saturday announced that it is “relaxing” its call to boycott the Assembly elections, scheduled for February 27.

The organisation had passed a resolution in August last year to abstain from participating in the Assembly polls unless the demand for formation of a separate state — comprising the six eastern Nagaland districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang —is met.

These districts account for 20 of the 60 seats in the Assembly and are inhabited by members of seven tribes: Konyak, Khiamniungan, Chang, Sangtam, Tikhir, Phom and Yimkhiung.

Saturday’s decision came after an ENPO executive meeting in Dimapur following a series of meetings with a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) delegation. According to ENPO office-bearers, the decision was taken based on an assurance that “a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.”

The announcement comes days before the last date for filing nominations — February 7 — and clears the way for parties and candidates to carry out their electioneering. So far, in line with ENPO’s boycott call, several apex tribal organisations had issued resolutions prohibiting election-related activities, including filing of nomination by their members.

The Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union, comprising 20 MLAs from these districts, had, however, resolved on January 23 to participate in the polls.

In a statement, ENPO said, “…following request of the MHA to review August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO and its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organisations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Hon’ble Union Home Minister to [an] ENPO official on 2nd February 2023, the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organizations hereby relaxes the 26th August 2022 with immediate effect.”

Welcoming the decision, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the [Narendra] Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered…I am grateful to their positive gesture reaffirming the ENPO’s commitment to democratic processes…”