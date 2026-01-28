After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?

With Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party built around his personal authority and control over legislators, the question of succession has begun to loom large within party ranks. As uncertainty grows over the party’s future leadership, three distinct power centres — family members, long-time friends, and the NCP’s regional satraps — each with different claims and limitations, are likely to jostle for control. Here’s a look at the contenders:

THE FAMILY

a) Sunetra Pawar, the wife: She represents the most direct dynastic option in Ajit Pawar’s camp. For decades, she remained a low-profile political spouse, active mainly in social and organisational work in Baramati through women’s groups and welfare programmes.

Advertisement

Her political entry came in 2024, when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Supriya Sule. Though she lost, the contest gave her statewide visibility and introduced her as a political figure rather than just Ajit Pawar’s wife. Her strength lies in the emotional loyalty of Ajit Pawar’s supporters and her identification with the family stronghold of Baramati.

Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2024 from Maharashtra. She was elected unopposed as a candidate of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, shortly after Ajit Pawar’s faction joined the ruling coalition in the state. Her six-year term began in April 2024.

However, she lacks legislative or administrative experience. Within the party, she is seen more as a symbolic custodian of the Pawar name than as a leader capable of independently running the organisation.

Advertisement

b) Parth Pawar, the son: Parth was projected as the third-generation Pawar when he was fielded from Maval in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, coinciding with Sharad Pawar’s decision not to contest that year. His candidature was widely seen as Ajit Pawar’s attempt to establish his own political lineage within the family.

Parth’s defeat and his subsequent withdrawal from active politics stalled that plan. Unlike his cousin Rohit Pawar, who built a base through Assembly politics, Parth has not developed a constituency network or cadre following. While his surname keeps him politically relevant, his lack of electoral success makes him a long-term prospect rather than an immediate successor.

THE FRIENDS

c) Praful Patel: He is the NCP’s most seasoned strategist and one of its founding figures. A former Union civil aviation minister and Sharad Pawar’s long-time negotiator in Delhi, Patel shifted to Ajit Pawar’s camp during the 2023 split, lending the faction legitimacy and organisational depth.

His strength lies in alliance management, access to national power centres, and a deep knowledge of party machinery. He is widely respected as a troubleshooter who can hold the party together during crises.



However, Patel has never been a mass leader and does not command a strong electoral base in Maharashtra. His leadership would be managerial, making him more suited to a stabilising or interim role than long-term political projection.

Also Read | Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins

d) Sunil Tatkare: Rising from district politics in Raigad, he built the NCP’s strongest base in Konkan through the cooperative sector and local bodies. As a minister, he handled portfolios such as Water Resources and Rural Development, giving him statewide administrative experience.

After the 2023 split, he became Maharashtra unit president of the Ajit Pawar–led faction, placing him in charge of party organisation. His main strength lies in his control over cadres and district-level machinery, making him a practical organisational leader.

However, his political influence remains concentrated in Konkan, and he lacks Ajit Pawar’s statewide authority.

THE OUTLIERS

e) Dhananjay Munde: He is one of the few leaders in Ajit Pawar’s camp with popular appeal. A close associate of Ajit Pawar, his OBC origins raise questions about whether he would gain wider acceptance in a party largely seen as having a Maratha voter base.

A regional satrap largely limited to Beed, his numerous controversies — including his resignation from the Maharashtra government in January 2025 after a major political uproar over the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh — make him an unlikely contender.

f) Chhagan Bhujbal: One of Maharashtra’s most senior OBC leaders, Bhujbal has roots in the Shiv Sena and later the NCP. He has served as Deputy Chief Minister and handled major portfolios such as PWD and Food and Civil Supplies.

After spending time in jail in a corruption case and later returning to politics, he joined Ajit Pawar’s faction after the split. His strength lies in his loyal OBC base in north Maharashtra and his long administrative experience.

However, age and past controversies limit his appeal as a future leader. He is more likely to play a supporting role in a collective leadership arrangement than to emerge as the party’s sole face.