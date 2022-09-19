Newsmaker | Advani arrest to lifting Jharkhand Congress, the eventful career of Rameshwar Oraon

It was a time when fervour for change was sweeping across the world in the backdrop of protests against the Vietnam War. In 1967, a 20-year-old was out on the streets of Patna at night to write slogans and draw anti-war graffiti on walls.

But, Rameshwar Oraon ended up joining the Indian Police Service after completing his higher education and in 1990 made news when he arrested Lal Krishna Advani in Samastipur district on then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s orders to prevent the BJP leader from proceeding to Ayodhya on his Rath Yatra.

The 75-year-old Jharkhand finance minister, who is the MLA from Lohardanga, helmed the Congress after its debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is a crucial member of the Hemant Soren-led Cabinet. At a time the chief minister is facing the possibility of disqualification from the Assembly and there is talk of strain in the ties between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress, Oraon’s actions are being keenly watched by political observers.

A couple of months ago, there was talk of him being among those who might defect. The speculation gained steam in the aftermath of the arrest of three Congress MLAs in West Bengal in July with lakhs of rupees in cash. The three were allegedly planning to topple the Soren-led coalition government.

A state Congress leader said, “There was a rumour that BJP had sided with him for Operation Lotus, which flopped thanks to Hemant Soren’s vigilance. But even if those allegations are true, there is no evidence against him.”

But a source close to Oraon, a one-term MP, dismissed the speculation. “Oraon ji did not join the BJP during his lowest when he was not given the 2019 parliamentary ticket, why will he join now? When he was resigning from the police, he was asked not to by CM Arjun Munda who had assured him a DGP post, but he resigned anyway … There are so many factions within the Congress and a section doesn’t like Oraon. However, he identifies himself with the Congress and so shall he remain … More than ‘Bharat Jodo (unite India)’, the Congress needs a ‘Party Jodo (unite the party)’ movement.”

Entry into politics

Oraon was born in a farmer’s family in Jharkhand’s Daltonganj area. He was influenced by Left politics, remaining committed to the ideology till his college days. When he was pursuing his master’s degree in economics, he underwent an ideological shift and with “people’s welfare” as his calling joined the police.

Advani’s arrest in 1990 led to the collapse of the VP Singh government at the Centre that had been propped up with the BJP’s support. Underlining Oraon’s commitment to Jharkhand, a source said, “Samistipur’s then District Magistrate RK Singh who along with Oraon arrested Advani is now a Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi government. Oraon ji remained in Jharkhand because he wanted to work for the tribal community of the state.”

An Oraon loyalist said after Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar, the government presented a “surplus Budget” for two straight years, which means revenue exceeded expenditure. “However, this was a farce as the expenditures of many departments was not counted,” said the person. “This irked Rameshwar Oraon as he is an economics graduate and understood that the politicians were not serious. He made up his mind and spoke to Sonia Gandhi about the possibility of joining the Congress. Sonia Gandhi apparently advised him to complete his tenure and then jump into politics, but Oraon had made up his mind.”

In January 2004, he quit the police service and within 15 days was a Congressman. The same year, he was elected to Parliament from Lohardanga and four years later, he was appointed the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs. The following year, Oraon lost the general elections and the Congress appointed him the chairperson of the Scheduled Tribe Commission for two consecutive three-year terms. Oraon again failed to win the parliamentary elections in 2014 amid a Modi wave.

‘Lowest point’ and revival

The Congress leader returned to Jharkhand politics but five years later came the lowest point in his political career, said his loyalists, as the party did not field him for the general elections and instead gave the Lohardanga ticket to his arch rival Sukhdeo Bhagat. Some blamed Oraon for Bhagat’s loss to the BJP.

Sources said Oraon brought Bhagat, who resigned early from the Jharkhand administrative services, into politics. Bhagat went on to become an MLA from Lohardanga while Oraon was an MP.

“Oraon helped him during his resignation from government service and played a crucial role in ensuring an Assembly ticket for Bhagat, who won only twice — in 2005 and in the 2015 by-election. In 2013, Bhagat became the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president and in the next few years, their relationship started getting strained. However, things got murkier after Bhagat brought up an issue in the Assembly on which Raghubar Das started an inquiry about certain land purchases. Oraon felt he was purposely embroiled and was backstabbed by Bhagat,” said a party insider close to the finance minister.

But, a Bhagat loyalist alleged, “A few cases were lodged against Bhagat on false charges which appeared to be at Oraon’s behest. Bhagat joined the Congress as Oraon’s second fiddle. He was working as Deputy Collector and only two years into the job when he resigned. So who is more committed? They are not on speaking terms anymore.”

When The Indian Express reached out to the finance minister and Bhagat for a comment, they refused.

In 2019, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition managed to win only two of the state’s 14 Lok Sabha seats, with the Congress bagging only one of the seven it contested, allegations of mismanagement were levelled against then state Congress president Ajoy Kumar. This was also the time Oraon was contemplating quitting politics after being denied a poll ticket. But he did not as the party turned to him to take it out of trouble and he was appointed JPCC chief in August 2019.

In an interview with The Indian Express at the time, the senior leader said his leader was Sonia Gandhi. According to sources, he was unhappy with Rahul Gandhi. “You send big names in politics and if people don’t even come to see them, then what is the point? That is why I have discussed sending those who can roam around in the villages,” Oraon said.

He managed to turn around the party’s fortunes within months by putting an end to factionalism and promoting leaders based on merit. In the Assembly polls later that year, the Congress won 16 of the 31 seats it contested and came to power with the JMM. It was the Congress’s best performance in Assembly polls in the state. Meanwhile, Bhagat joined the BJP and failed to defeat his rival in the elections.

Ministerial tenure

Oraon was rewarded with the finance and food portfolios in the Soren government, thus becoming one of the Congress’s four ministers in the administration. Sources said the minister was now working toward the universalisation of the public distribution system (PDS).

A bureaucrat said it was “not very easy to fool him” as he was a civil servant himself. The officer added, “Oraon reads often as he says ‘books are fodder for his mind’. He appears to be driven toward the welfare of people, knowing well that the implementation of several schemes had been a key problem in various tribal pockets. However, whenever he comes to know of any issue, he alerts the officers and gets the job done.”

Another source said, “It (universalisation) is a far-fetched idea, but he wants it to be done. He introduced 15 lakh green ration cards over and above the quota under the National Food Security Act, which is based on 2011 population figures. In finance, he introduced an outcome-based budget to check the usage of expenditure. And mainly he brought in the concept of ‘sinking fund’ with the RBI where the state has now parked more than Rs 1,000 crore, for the first time, to be used as a kind of security for various loans the state will seek in future.”