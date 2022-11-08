scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

L K Advani turns 95: New BJP puts best foot forward for party’s grand old man

PM Modi visits Advani; leaders from Opposition parties JD(S), YSRCP, TDP, NCP, Uddhav Sena also send greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others meet veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on the latter's birthday, in New Delhi, November 8, 2022. (PTI)

As former Deputy Prime Minister of India L K Advani turned 95 on Tuesday, BJP leaders across the country sent their greetings to the veteran, many of them posting photos of themselves with him, and wishing him a good health and long life. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister visited Advani to wish him.

The founding member of the BJP, who is considered the architect of the saffron party’s rise as a major national force, Advani has been sidelined since the rise of Modi in the party.

Tweeting a photo of himself with Advani at the latter’s residence, the PM said: “His contribution to India’s growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that while on the one hand Advani had “strengthened the organisation”, on the other, he had “made valuable contributions to the country’s development while being part of the government”.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called the former BJP president “a source of inspiration”.

Rajnath Singh, who also visited Advani, said he was among the country’s tallest personalities. “He (Advani) has made very important contributions to the development journey of the country, society and the party,” Singh tweeted, sharing pictures with Advani on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled the “impact” of Jan Chetna Yatra which Advani undertook against black money, and tweeted: “Carrying forward this commitment, @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji has also taken several steps to bring transparency in governance.”

Others who wished him included Union ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiran Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.

Among Opposition leaders to extend their wishes were JD (S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

The JD(S) has kept its options open ahead of the 2023 Karnataka elections, where it is hoping to again play a kingmaker, while both the TDP and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh have been trying to strike up an alliance with the BJP.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, an old Advani associate who has now turned against the BJP, tweeted: My heartfelt greetings to Respected Shri L.K. Advani ji on his 95th birthday. A leader who changed Indian politics for the better. His life and struggles remain an inspiration to me. He and Atalji taught me to see – and practice – politics not in pure black and white terms.”

Uddhav Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar said: “Your (Advani’s) dedication and service to our nation is an eternal inspiration.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

NCP MP Supriya Sule also sent her greetings.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:32:00 pm
Next Story

Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets US export controls

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement