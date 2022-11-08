L K Advani turns 95: New BJP puts best foot forward for party’s grand old man

As former Deputy Prime Minister of India L K Advani turned 95 on Tuesday, BJP leaders across the country sent their greetings to the veteran, many of them posting photos of themselves with him, and wishing him a good health and long life. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister visited Advani to wish him.

The founding member of the BJP, who is considered the architect of the saffron party’s rise as a major national force, Advani has been sidelined since the rise of Modi in the party.

Tweeting a photo of himself with Advani at the latter’s residence, the PM said: “His contribution to India’s growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that while on the one hand Advani had “strengthened the organisation”, on the other, he had “made valuable contributions to the country’s development while being part of the government”.

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आडवाणी जी ने अपने सतत परिश्रम से एक ओर देशभर में संगठन को मजबूत किया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार में रहते हुए देश के विकास में अमूल्य योगदान दिया। ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called the former BJP president “a source of inspiration”.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 8, 2022

Rajnath Singh, who also visited Advani, said he was among the country’s tallest personalities. “He (Advani) has made very important contributions to the development journey of the country, society and the party,” Singh tweeted, sharing pictures with Advani on Tuesday.

श्रद्धेय लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी को उनके जन्मदिवस पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। उनकी गिनती भारतीय राजनीति की क़द्दावर हस्तियों में होती है। देश, समाज और दल की विकास यात्रा में उनका अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मैं उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 8, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalled the “impact” of Jan Chetna Yatra which Advani undertook against black money, and tweeted: “Carrying forward this commitment, @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji has also taken several steps to bring transparency in governance.”

Recall the impact of Jan Chetna Yatra which Shri L K Advani ji undertook against #blackmoney Greeting respected Advani ji on his birthday. Carrying forward this commitment, @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji has also taken several steps to bring transparency in governance.@BJP4India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 8, 2022

Others who wished him included Union ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiran Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.

Among Opposition leaders to extend their wishes were JD (S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

My warm birthday greetings to my elderly friend and longtime colleague in parliament, Shri Lal Krishna Advani. I pray for his good health and long life. pic.twitter.com/VcXvmqCW2s — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 8, 2022

The JD(S) has kept its options open ahead of the 2023 Karnataka elections, where it is hoping to again play a kingmaker, while both the TDP and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh have been trying to strike up an alliance with the BJP.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, an old Advani associate who has now turned against the BJP, tweeted: My heartfelt greetings to Respected Shri L.K. Advani ji on his 95th birthday. A leader who changed Indian politics for the better. His life and struggles remain an inspiration to me. He and Atalji taught me to see – and practice – politics not in pure black and white terms.”

Uddhav Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar said: “Your (Advani’s) dedication and service to our nation is an eternal inspiration.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule also sent her greetings.