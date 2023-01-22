Adivasi morcha conference today to keep the heat on Jharkhand govt on Parasnath Hills issue

Stepping up their assertion to practise their religious rituals on Parasnath Hills – the site of a recent controversy in Jharkhand – several tribal leaders under the banner of the Jharkhand Bachao Morcha (JBM) will hold a day-long conference in Dumka on Sunday, questioning the neglect of the tribal community in the last 22 years.

The leaders will highlight the issue of lack of implementation of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) in areas falling under the 5th Schedule of the Constitution that empowers gram sabhas to assert their rights and culture, besides lack of jobs and education, and the implementation of a diluted Chotanagpur Tenancy Act or Santhal Pargana Tenancy (CNT, SPT) Act, among various other issues.

Political Pulse | Jain demand met over Jharkhand hill shrine, tribal bodies ask what about us

The JBM has several prominent members, including MLA Lobin Hembrom of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former All Jharkhand Students Union member Naresh Murmu.

At the heart of the conference, though, is the conflict between the Jain community’s assertion of freedom to practise its religion at a shrine on the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, and some tribal communities emphasising their own religious freedom – such as animal sacrifice and drinking of rice beer during religious festivals at the same place.

A letter circulated by the JBM among its members states: “There has been a malicious effort to forcibly establish the world famous Matang Buru mountain as Parasnath mountain, located in Pirtand block under Giridih district of Jharkhand. While this place is a sacred religious place of tribals (Santhals) since time immemorial, which is also mentioned in Hazaribagh District Gazette of Bihar Government of 1957. It is also mentioned that in 1911, from lower court to high court and even the Privy Council in London, had ruled against the claim of the Jain community and awarded the Record of Rights in favour of Santhals. Despite that, why is the present state government and the central government doing this kind of gross injustice to the tribals/Jharkhand?”

The Jain community is concerned that converting the area into a tourist spot would lead to consumption of alcohol and “non-vegetarian” food, which is prohibited in their religion. The Sammed on top of Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand’s Giridih district is a sacred pilgrimage site for both Digambara and Svetambara sects. After a nationwide protest by Jains, the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stayed the provisions of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) notification, asking the state to forbid all tourism and eco-tourism activities in the area. Even Chief Minister Hemant Soren had implored Yadav, asking him to do the same.

On Wednesday, January 18, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren attacked the Opposition and accused the BJP of playing “divisive” politics. “Politics over a religious place will not be tolerated,” Soren said.

Advertisement

However, using their platform, the JBM has also highlighted several other issues centred around the rights of the tribal community, which makes their argument hard to ignore. Naresh Murmu, the working president of All India Santhal Council and an office-bearer of the JBM, asked: “Till this day, the CNT, SPT Act is not being strictly implemented, and lands rightfully belonging to tribals are not being handed over. Who is responsible? The PESA Act has not been implemented. The Hemant government’s domicile policy will never be implemented until the Centre puts it under the 9th Schedule. This is treacherous. Against the tenets of the Constitution, the Jharkhand government has made municipal councils and corporations functional in 5th Schedule areas. Why has this not been stopped till now? Jobs promised by the Hemant Soren government have not been fulfilled. Why?”

Murmu added that there will be a ‘larger movement’ by the Adivasi community demanding several rights that have been denied to them in the last 22 years, since the formation of the state.

A source in the government said: “The Hemant Soren government has been vocal in protecting the rights of tribals. So, the government is working to make the PESA Rules and it will be implemented whenever it is ready. Plus, several jobs have been created in the recent past, but more needs to be done. The injustices done to the community in the past so many years can’t be corrected in just three years, during which we had two Covid waves, and the entire state machinery had to be roped in to tackle the virus.”