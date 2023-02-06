‘Adani Modi mei yaari hai…’, ‘Save LIC’: At Oppn protest outside Parliament, slogans take centre stage

Members of the Opposition parties protested outside Parliament Monday against the government and the Adani Group which has come under fire after a US-based firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of stock manipulation and fraud.

MPs carried cards during the protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex with slogans alleging “yaari” (friendship) between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the billionaire. They also gave calls to “save” LIC and SBI”. Members in Parliament had submitted adjournment notices last week, stating that “a significant volume of public money through SBI and LIC is locked in the Adani Group.” The government, however, in a statement Friday said the exposure of banks and insurers was within “permitted limits”.

The cards carried by the Opposition members, belonging to parties Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena (UBT), read: “Adani-Modi mei yaari hai, paise ki loot jaari hai“, “Save LIC”, “Save SBI”, “Nahi chalegi aur bemaani, bas karo Modi-Adani“.

The banner carried by the MPs reiterated the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations against the Adani group.

At least 16 Opposition parties had met in the chambers of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day to chalk out their strategy. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that they were ready to discuss the President’s Address in Parliament, but the Opposition’s first demand was that PM Modi reply over the Adani issue.

In Lok Sabha, too, Opposition members raised ‘Adani sarkar’ slogans, while pushing for a discussion over the matter. As proceedings began, Opposition MPs raised slogans such as “Adani sarkar haye haye”and “JPC laagu karo“. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Opposition MPs protested after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected the adjournment notices, demanding discussion over the Adani row.

Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the MPs saying “naarebaazi” was not in the interest of the country and the people have elected them to raise their issues. In the Rajya Sabha, too, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The fact that you choose a forum meant for deliberation for extraneous purposes, it is not appropriate… I appeal to you, it’s time for us to think what the common man is thinking.” However, with the din continuing, both Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.