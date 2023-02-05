Politics | ‘Hum Adani ke hain kaun’: Opposition keeps up pressure on Centre, questions PM silence

The Opposition on Sunday kept up the heat on the BJP-led Central government over the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group. While Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is in charge of the party’s communications department, asked how the company escaped scrutiny, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the government of “playing with the trust of people”.

Tweeting a statement, Ramesh wrote: “The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK – Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (How are we related to Adani). We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji (Break the silence, Prime Minister).”

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at the 2016 G20 summit about eliminating “safe havens from economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers”, Ramesh put forward three questions. The Opposition leader said Gautam Adani’s brother Vinod was named in the Panama and Pandora papers as someone who operates offshore entities and is alleged to have “engaged in brazen stock manipulation”. Asked Ramesh, “What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations?”

The statement went on to say, “Over the years, you have misused agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to intimidate your political opponents and to punish business houses that do not fall in line with your cronies’ financial interests … What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations over the years against the Adani group.”

Ramesh also asked. “How is it possible that one of India’s largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations? Was the Adani group essential to a dispensation that has profited from anti-corruption rhetoric all these years?”

In a statement issued on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Mayawati said that the “Adani episode will have a long-term impact on the country’s economy”. She said it was “unfortunate that the government is not taking people of the country into confidence on the issue”.

“How can the Adani episode be forgotten on Ravidas Jayanti? It is a new cause of concern. Instead of finding solutions to such matters, the government is making new promises and ignoring people. The image of India is at stake due to the Adani issue. Everyone is concerned but the government is taking this issue very lightly. This is something to think about.”

Accusing the government of “playing with the trust of people”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Due to a businessman of the country who has established his ranking in the world, the economic world of India is desperate, disappointed and depressed. It is going to have a long-term impact on the country’s economy and common life. Yet like in other cases, in this issue also the government is not taking the people of the country into confidence through the House. It is sad.”

The shares of the companies in the Adani Group took a beating last week after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research levelled a series of allegations against it, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The Group has dismissed the charges as lies and said it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(With PTI inputs)