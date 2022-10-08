Adampur bypoll: AAP fields BJP turncoat from Bishnoi stronghold

The AAP has announced that Satender Singh, who joined the party last month from the BJP, will be its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Haryana’s Adampur constituency, which was necessitated due to the resignation of former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Singh, 45, began his political career as a National Students Union of India (NSUI) member between 1996 and 1997. He continued his association with the NSUI and later contested on the Congress ticket from the constituency in the 2014 Assembly polls. He lost that election to Kuldeep Bishnoi who was then contesting from his own party, the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL).

Bishnoi went on to join the Congress in 2017 and ended up with the BJP in August this year, after being expelled from the party for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls held that month.

Singh himself switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2019 state Assembly polls after losing out the party ticket to Tik-Tok star Sonali Phogat. He had then claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised to declare him as the party’s nominee from Adampur.

Talking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “It was a clear cheating by the BJP. None other than the CM had promised me that I would be the party’s candidate from Adampur, but I was dropped. I still stayed with the party”.

Saying that over the past few months he realised that “there was a huge difference between what the BJP says and what it does,” Singh said, “ various reasons such as the closure of government schools, anti-farmer policies, not being able to curtail corruption, deteriorating law and order, neglect of common man, forced me to think if I was in the correct party”.

Asked if he joined the AAP to obtain a party ticket, which he was denied by the BJP, Singh said, he saw “what our (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal had done in Delhi” and “felt that the AAP matched my temperament”.

Responding to a question about how he plans to take on Bishnoi in Adampur, which is considered the Bishnoi family stronghold, Singh said that Bishnoi was “inaccessible” and “absent” whereas he wanted to “ensure good governance” in the state.

“A few days ago, I went to a college in Adampur and interacted with students. They told me that they call Kuldeep Bishnoi an NRA – a Non-resident Adampuria. Kuldeep has not done anything for this constituency despite having been elected numerous times. He is always absent and completely inaccessible. I was shocked when I saw BJP taking him into the party fold. Thus, I decided that it was time to quit the BJP and join the AAP. My endeavour shall be to ensure good governance, development of Adampur, solving people’s grievances and ensuring that children of Adampur get quality education and are able to enjoy better infrastructure”.

Declaring Singh as the candidate for the November 3 bypoll, Sushil Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in-charge, said, “The contest in Adampur now will be between the Adampur’s real son [Satender] who lives here and is always available whenever people need him, and the BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi who only comes to Adampur for a picnic and is rarely seen…Satender is available round-the-clock, Bishnoi only comes when the elections are announced.”

Singh, who hails from the Neoli Khurd village in the Hisar district, runs an LPG distributorship in Hisar and is the state president of All India LPG distributor federation. Singh is married to Neelam, who is also his partner in business. They have two children, Khushi and Bharat Singh. As per an election affidavit filed by Singh in 2014, the couple have assets worth over Rs. 6.5 crore. He graduated from the Hisar government college and obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from Delhi University.

Besides the BJP, the Congress and the INLD will also contest the Adapmpur bypoll. While Bishnoi has been actively campaigning in the constituency and is seeking the BJP’s ticket either for himself or his son Bhavya Bishnoi, the BJP is yet to announce its final decision. The Congress and the INLD are also yet to announce their candidates. The process of filing nominations started on October 7, and will go on till October 14. No papers were filed by any candidate on Friday.The results of the poll will be declared on November 6.