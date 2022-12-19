Wishes pour in for Messi as he clinches the World Cup; PM Modi calls it most thrilling football match

As Argentina’s Lionel Messi clinched the FIFA World Cup after a long wait spanning his whole career, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team Sunday, saying that it will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

In a thrilling game which went on to the penalties, Argentina defeated the defending champion, France, 4-2, to lift the World Cup after a wait of 36 years.

“This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!@alferdez,” Modi tweeted.

The PM also expressed his appreciation for the French team for ‘a spirited performance’ at the World Cup. “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals.@EmmanuelMacron,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra – was seen watching the finale with the party workers at a campsite in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

“What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!” Gandhi tweeted.

The FIFA fever gripped Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, who was seen watching the final match at his residence in Lucknow.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Mumbai District Football Association President, tweeted, “The beauty of football, this is exactly how world class football is played by both sides deserving to be in the #FIFAWorldCup Finals! Heartiest congratulations Argentina, but France played like champions too! Two heroes- Messi and Mbappe! What a game for Messi!”

Terming the World Cup finale as the ‘craziest rollercoaster ride of emotions and heartbeats’, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, congratulated Argentina and Messi for becoming world champions.

The world just had one of the craziest rollercoaster ride of emotions and heartbeats !

Mind boggling match!

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated both the teams for playing an ‘epic final’ and said that neither deserved to lose, but one had to win. “Viva Argentina! Well done, Blues!” he tweeted.

“Salute Argentina when the whole world stands up for you!” John Brits, CPI (M) MP tweeted hailing Lionel Messi for his performance at the World Cup.

“What an absolute humdinger of a match! The never-say-die attitude of #France & #Mbappé’s Hat-trick made it one of the best world cup finals ever,” wrote Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Calling Messi the ‘Greatest Of All Time’, Stalin also appreciated Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for his performance at the World Cup.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao called the final “the greatest football game ever”, tweeting, GOAT #Messi day, it had to be His Swan song. What a brilliant player #Mbappe Deserves the Golden Boot.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who along with his family watched the FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday night, also congratulated Argentina for its victory in the World Cup in Qatar.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Durgesh Pathak tweeted a picture of Messi wearing a lungi, congratulating him for the win a the world cup.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron was seen consoling the disheartened French players on the field after France’s loss against Argentina at the World Cup. “You have thrilled the nation and supporters around the world,” he tweeted in support of the French football team, whist also congratulating Argentina on their victory.

Macron also shared a video in which he was seen encouraging the the French players inside the dressing room after the match got finished.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on the other hand tweeted, “Always together, always together. WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. There are no more words. THANK YOU @Argentina.”

In a gesture of bonhomie the Argentine President also tweeted at his French counterpart: “Dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! They played a difficult game for us, but the best team won. Immense joy in Argentina and throughout Latin America. We are happy and excited with this wonderful triumph. Long live football and friendship between peoples.”

“Thank you @narendramodi and all the people of India for sharing this joy with us!” Fernandez wrote in response to Modi’s congratulatory message on twitter.