Menace of caste and regional discrimination is detrimental for country’s progress: Yogi Adityanath

In a clarion call to the people to work towards eliminating the menace of “caste” and “regional” discrimination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said, “These were the major hindrances in making India a world power.”

The UP CM was addressing the Banjara Mahakumbh 2023 at village Godhri in Jamner talukas in district Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Monday. The six days conclave was organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh along with allied right wing outfits with twin objectives to check what it termed conversion of Banjaras (nomadic tribes) into

Christianity and make deeper inroads of the organisation within the community across the country.

Emphasising on the evils of the caste and regional prejudices, Adityanath said, “ We have to get rid of the caste and regional discrimination. We should not adopt the division tactic that leaves the society fragmented. If we overcome bias against caste and region no power in the world can stop our progress.”

While reflecting on the challenges arising due to religious conversions, Adityanath said, “ In UP, we have made a stringent law. There is absolutely no tolerance for such activities. If anybody is found violating the law he/she is subjected to ten years of imprisonment.”

In November 2020, UP passed a law to tackle religious conversions. It is called UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Act.

In a candid admission he said, “ There are some people who deviously carry out religious conversions. We have to unitedly fight to defeat such activities.” Saab Ka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Saab Ka Vishwas can help in addressing these challenges, he asserted.

While stating that anti-conversion law is being strictly enforced in UP, he said, “ Nobody can indulge in unlawful acts of religious coercion. If anybody dares, the offender will be put in prison for ten years.” At the same time if any convert wants to return (ghar vapsi) to Hindu religion, he/she is allowed without any hurdle.

Advertisement

The Hindu Sanatam dharma is amongst the oldest religions in the world founded on the welfare of human beings. The meaning of the word Sanatam itself means humanity, he explained.

In his online address to the Mahakumbh, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “ The religious conversion drive undertaken by some segments is a new challenge confronting the Banjara community. The Mahakumb is to create awareness against such conversion which threatens their rich culture and language.” The Banjara’s contribution in fighting the Moghuls and Britishers is well documented. Their contribution is immense. Known for their courage the community’s association with Sikh religious leaders is well documented. When Sikh guru Tegbahadur Shah was killed in Delhi, it was Bhai Lakshishah Banjara who fought the enemies to get the body and carry out funeral rites.”

During the freedom movement when Mahatma Gandhi launched the salt satyagraha, Banjaras proactively participated.

Advertisement

“ In keeping the Hindu religion alive, the role of Banjara’s valour and contribution cannot be overlooked,’ he added.

Earlier, in the morning chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis had set out in a helicopter to physically attend the Banjara Mahakumbh at Jalgaon. However, the helicopter developed a technical snag as a result they returned to Mumbai. Fadnavis participated in the conclave online and later addressed the gathering.