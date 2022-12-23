After RJD leader’s ‘desh ka mahoul’ remark, BJP lambasts ‘madrasa-like ghetto culture’

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui courted controversy for saying that he told his children “India mein mahoul nahi rah gaya hai jo tumlog jhel sako (you people may not be able to adapt to the situation in India right now)” and advised them to remain in the US and UK and take the citizenship of those countries.

While the JD(U) supported Siddiqui’s concerns, the BJP said the RJD leader “had not yet come out of ghetto madrasa culture”. After his comments kicked up a storm, the 69-year-old on Friday apologised for his comments, saying he did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

In a viral video from a function held at the Bihar Legislative Council on December 17, Siddiqui, who was invited as a speaker, can be heard saying: “Mera ek beta hai, ek beti … Beta abhi Harvard me padh raha hai aur beti LSE (London School of Economics) se pass out kar chuki hai. Jo desh ka mahoul hai, aap kahiyega aap toh khud ho yahan … Hamne kaha beta, beti ko, naukri kar lo udhar hi, agar citizenship bhi mile to le lena. India mein mahoul nahi rah gaya hai jo tum jhel sako. Ye baat ho sakta hai aap samajh sakte hai ki kitni taklif se aadmi apne bal bachche ko kahega apna madre-e-watan, apni matribhoomi chhod do. Ye dour aa gaya hai (I have a son and a daughter. My son has been studying at Harvard and my daughter is a London School of Economics graduate. The kind of ambience in the country, you may ask why I am saying so when I am myself living here. I have asked my children to take up jobs there and citizenship, if given. I told them I am not sure if they will be able to adapt and tolerate the kind of condition that India is in. You can imagine what one goes through when telling their children to leave their motherland. But such is the time now.”

Senior JD(U) leader and energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav backed Siddiqui, saying, “He has expressed his concerns at conditions in the country.”

Hitting out at the RJD leader, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “People like Siddiqui wear a fake secular liberal mask. These people have still not been able to get out of madrasa-like ghetto culture. Siddiqui’s statement reflects the ideology of the RJD and proves how the RJD does politics of religious appeasement.”

Advising Siddiqui to “go to Pakistan”, Anand added, “Siddiqui is living in India and eating on India’s plate but singing to the tunes of fundamentalists and trying to play a victim.”

On Friday, apologising for his remarks, Siddiqui told reporters, “I apologise I have hurt the sentiments of my people. What I said had a context but I never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. But at least there has to be a debate on it. I am only advising the BJP to refrain from communal politics.”

Who is Abdul Bari Siddiqui?

Siddiqui is a seven-time RJD MLA but lost the 2020 Assembly election. He has represented the Janta Dal and the RJD in the Assembly. He was the MLA from Bahera in Darbhanga district till 2010 and then also represented Alinagar, another constituency in the same district.

Siddiqui started his political career as parliamentary secretary to former Chief Minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur and became an MLA for the first time in 1977. He lost the three subsequent Assembly polls and served as an MLC in 1991.

Siddiqui, who is a former state RJD president, unsuccessfully contested the last three Lok Sabha polls — twice from Darbhanga and once from Madhubani. He was the finance minister in the 2015 Mahagathbandan government and served in the council of ministers in the Janata Dal/RJD governments in 1995 and 2000. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly between 2010 and 2013.