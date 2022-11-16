AAP’s ‘missing’ Gujarat candidate pulls out of fray after ‘kidnapping’ charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Surat East for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Kanchan Jariwala, who had gone “missing” since Tuesday, withdrew his nomination from the seat on Wednesday, with the AAP charging that he was allegedly “kidnapped” and forced by the ruling BJP dispensation to do so.

On Wednesday, Jariwala arrived at the returning officer’s office at Nanpura in Surat and withdrew his nomination form. In a video on social media, he was purportedly seen encircled by some policemen with a few youths trying to approach him.

The AAP alleged that the BJP had made “all attempts” to get Jariwala’s nomination rejected. On Tuesday afternoon, Jariwala reached the local election office with his supporters. The Congress candidate from Surat East Aslam Cyclewala and the BJP candidate Arvind Rana were also present there along with their supporters. The BJP activists allegedly put pressure on the returning officer to reject Jariwala’s nomination form on various grounds including his signature on it. The drama continued till Tuesday evening, with the returning officer finally approving Jariwala’s nomination.

Since then, Jariwala had reportedly gone “missing” from his home and business place. The Surat AAP activists checked his premises and found them locked. His mobile phone along with his family’s phones were switched off. Alarmed by the development, the local AAP unit informed their top leadership about the situation.

On Wednesday morning, Jariwala showed up at the returning officer’s office. He was accompanied by police personnel and bouncers, who did not allow him to talk to media persons. They whisked him to the returning officer’s cabin where he withdrew his nomination. Sources present there told The Indian Express that Jariwala told the returning officer that he was “voluntarily” withdrawing his nomination and that he was not under any pressure.

Jarwiala, a resident of Gopipuara area in Surat city, had contested the last municipal election from the Gopipura ward as a Congress nominee and had got about 14,000 votes but lost to the BJP candidate. He later joined the AAP.

As per his election affidavit, Jarwiala runs a kitchen steel furniture business, while his wife Pallavi runs a zari work business.

The AAP’s Surat unit media spokesperson Rajesh Sanepara told The Indian Express, “Kanchan was a humble and soft-spoken leader and was active in the AAP for over one year. He was committed and worked hard for the party’s expansion on his turf. For fear of losing the seat, BJP had used all tactics to get his nomination withdrawn, but in vain. He has been missing along with his family since Tuesday evening. His house and offices were locked even as we checked his whereabouts at his friends’ and relatives’ places. Today, he turned up under the security of bouncers-type people at the election office and withdrew his nomination.”

Sanepara added, “We are holding our meetings with the party leaders to decide our future course of action.”

On Wednesday morning, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told media persons, “Our allegations is BJP and their goons kidnapped our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala since Tuesday evening onwards. The BJP leaders put efforts to get his nomination form rejected but they failed. Finally, they kidnapped him outside the election branch office and since then he has gone missing. We searched for him the whole night and failed to locate him. We have contacted the Election Commission office at Gandhinagar and complained about the BJP and their goons for their involvement in kidnapping Jariwala. We will also lodge a complaint to the police. Not only Kanchan, his family has also gone missing.”

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray in the Surat East constituency, including 12 Independent nominees, whose nominations have been cleared by the returning officer.