AAP’s Jamnagar South candidate Vishal Tyagi detained by Gujarat ATS in cheating case

Vishal Tyagi, the AAP candidate for Gujarat’s Jamnagar South Assembly seat, was picked by the state Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) from Rajasthan and handed over to the Jamnagar police late Sunday. This was in connection with a Rs 3.25 lakh cheating case filed by a businessman against Tyagi even as the AAP claimed he was being “framed” in a case for political vendetta.

Based on a complaint filed by one Bhavesh alias Tinabhai Nakum, Tyagi, 33, was booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) early Sunday at the ‘A’ division police station in Jamnagar city. Hours later, the Gujarat ATS detained Tyagi from Rajasthan where he had gone on a pilgrimage with his family and handed him over to the Jamnagar police.

“He has been detained as of now. We are getting his Covid-19 tests done before he is arrested formally in connection with a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating to the tune of Rs 3.25 lakh registered against him at ‘A’ Division police station,” Premsukh Delu, Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, told The Indian Express Monday.

Delu said the district police sought the help of Gujarat ATS in tracking down Tyagi. “After an offence was registered against him, we requested help from the ATS in arresting him. Accordingly, ATS detained him from Rajasthan and handed him over to us,” he said.

Nakum said in his complaint Tyagi has not paid him Rs 25000 and has not returned decorative material worth around Rs 3 lakh after hiring it for mass wedding ceremonies held around one-and-a-half years ago. He said he has done business with Tyagi for the past five years as he owns an event management business and would avail his services for decorating venues.

“A few days later, I met Vishal and demanded Rs 25000 balance payment towards services I had provided and also asked him to return my artificial (flowers) material which was with him but he said that he would do that in a few days. Thereafter, I often demanded the overdue amount and artificial flower material but he would say he would do that within a few days,” Nakum said in the FIR.

He also said he even went to an election office opened by Tyagi in Digvijay Plot-58. “However, having noticed me, Vishal Tyagi went inside the office. When I dialled him, one of his men responded. When told that man that I have to recover money and my artificial flower material, he told me to meet Tyagi after the election gets over.”

However, the AAP cried foul and said its candidate was being “framed” in a criminal case. “This is not a case borne out of any crime but one which is fake. Why did the complainant not approach the police before the election? Tyagi is being framed in this case for political vendetta,” Karshan Karmur, President, AAP Jamnagar city unit, said. “In any case, the case registered against Tyagi is not of a nature which would require ATS to go after him to arrest him.”

Tyagi’s detention came just two days after polling for the Jamnagar South and 88 other Assembly seats was held in Jamnagar along with 10 other districts of the Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions on December 1. The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is being held on Monday. The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8.

Tyagi is up against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Divyesh Akbari. His Congress rival is Manoj Kathiriya, a corporator in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

Local AAP leaders in Jamnagar said Tyagi, who was born in Jamnagar in a family from Punjab, had joined the party around eight months ago and that he is also into construction and shipping businesses.