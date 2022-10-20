‘How could AAP promise something it could not do’: Punjab employees take battle for reviving old pension scheme to Himachal

During its election campaign this February, one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s key poll promises in Punjab was to revive the old pension scheme in the first month of coming to power. Seven months since, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s assurance to implement the scheme by September, it remains in the “ongoing discussions” stage.

Since October 10, 37 employee unions have been protesting demanding fast-tracking of the process and are planning to take their protest to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where AAP has said that, if elected, it would implement it within three months.

On Wednesday, employees had a meeting with Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains, who is also in-charge of Himachal Pradesh elections for the party, but it did not yield any conclusion. Originally planned until October 19, the strike has now been extended till October 26.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sukhjeet Singh, the president of the Contributory Pension Fund Employees Union (CPFEU), which is organising the strike, said: “They (the AAP government) fooled us with similar promises. Nothing has happened till date. We have been on strike since October 10. The government is not bothered. We have plans for ‘pol khol’ rallies in all the constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, beginning October 29.”

Saying that Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was “believed” when he said “he had done wonders in Delhi” during the campaign, Singh added: “Now Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal are making false claims about Punjab as well. It is high time we go to Himachal to tell them the truth.”

Discontinued in 2004, the old pension scheme’s revival has been a major demand for state government employees in Punjab. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government introduced the New Pension Scheme or the NPS in 2003.

“As per the old pension scheme, employees used to deposit the General Provident Fund (GPF) of up to 50% of their salary with the government. Minimum deposit was Rs 2,000 per month. This money used to lie with the state government. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Developmental Authority (PFRDA) was with the Central government. Under it, the money was invested in stocks as per the guidelines of the Indian government,” said Singh, whose union consists of employees who were recruited after 2004 under the NPS.

Under the NPS, 10 per cent of the basic salary of an employee is deducted as the Employee Provident Fund or EPF. The government adds 14 per cent of its share to it and the amount is then invested in the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority ( PFRDA) .

On October 29, the union plans to go to Shimla to conduct a three-kilometre long foot march. Additionally, it plans to designate teams “to go to each and every constituency of Himachal Pradesh with 5-6 vehicles and convey the message of non-fulfilment of promises”.

Singh added: “We have made a roster under which some union members will go to Kinnaur district, others to Una and so on. This will go on till November 9. If needed, we will go to Gujarat (where polls are due and AAP has made the same promise) as well.”

An education department worker from Muktsar and a member of the CPFEU, Sandeep Batra, expressed his frustration over the delay in the implementation of the scheme.

“If the government listens to us, it is fine. We will hail them. We have been striking since October 10 but have not got a call from the government till now for talks. This shows their seriousness for us”.

Paramdeep Singh, a building and roadways department employee, said the “government cannot promise in Himachal Pradesh what it was not able to do in Punjab in their seven months of government. A rally is a must”.

With staff on strike, government offices including district collectorate offices are being managed by contract staff.

Around 3.5 lakh employees work in government departments in the state, out of which 1.95 lakh joined after 2004. The employees who had joined before 2004 still enjoy the old pension benefits but are participating in the strike in support of the CPFEU.

Among others, the employees are protesting to equalise their dearness allowance with that of the central government. (they get 28 per cent, while those under the centre get 38 per cent). They also want the border area allowance to be restored, which the government scrapped a couple of years ago.

Claiming that the “lies of AAP are being exposed one after another”, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Verma said, “Voters of Himachal have already realised that social media is strong and the situation in Punjab has reached Himachal and even Gujarat. Poll results will show the truth”.

Within the AAP, there is also a perception that the party has given up on Himachal Pradesh elections, and that it was devoting its energy to Gujarat, after several setbacks in the hill state, including leaders jumping ship to the BJP.

Last week, at a rally in Solan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if her party was voted to power in Himachal Pradesh.