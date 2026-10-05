Defector MPs to dissenting MLAs: How AAP cracks widen on eve of Punjab polls

AAP's Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, suspended after flagging teacher shortage in govt schools, is among a growing number of party MLAs who have faced action after criticising the Bhagwant Mann govt's functioning.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 06:26 AM IST
Defector MPs to dissenting MLAs: How AAP cracks widen on eve of Punjab pollsPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)
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Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana has now joined a growing number of the dissenting MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, who have found themselves on the wrong side of the AAP leadership after raising questions about the functioning of the Bhagwant Mann-led party government.

The AAP suspended Maur MLA Maiserkhana Saturday for alleged “anti-party activities”, barely an hour after he released an emotional video accusing the Mann government of failing to address teacher shortage in state-run schools, including those attended by his two children.

Maiserkhana is the only MLA in the 117-member Punjab Assembly who sends his children to government schools.

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He said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the government and the party leadership, including Chief Minister Mann and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, but to no avail.

Read | Punjab Congress’s September jinx, AAP’s ‘Imaandaar CM’ shift and cash crunch

“I am not fighting against schools; I am fighting for them,” he said, adding that he could no longer accept the prevailing situation.

Asking what wrong he had done to the AAP, he also indicated that he may be denied party ticket in the Punjab Assembly elections slated for February 2027.

Seizing on Maiserkhana’s comments, the Opposition – including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP – slammed the Mann government, underlining that the AAP’s own MLA has “debunked” its claims about bringing an “education revolution” in the state.

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On its part, the AAP rejected Maiserkhana’s allegations as false, accusing him of attempting to defame the party.

AAP discontent

There are other AAP MLAs who have run into trouble after openly questioning the party dispensation on various issues.

In September 2025, Sanour MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra had criticised the AAP government’s handling of the floods and objected to what he described as “interference” by the party’s Delhi leadership. Subsequently, his security cover was withdrawn. He was also booked by Patiala police in a three-year-old case on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. Pathanmajra claimed that this case was “politically motivated” and accused the government of targeting him. The Opposition, too, linked the police action to his dissent, even as the AAP maintained that law was taking its course against wrongdoing.

Before Pathanmajra, Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended from the AAP for five years in June 2025 after he opposed the arrest of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case, questioning the manner in which the Vigilance Bureau had conducted the raid.

Oppn sharpens attacks

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The latest rumbling within the AAP has come against the backdrop of a major rupture in the party in April, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs crossed over to the BJP. Six of them including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Mittal and Harbhajan Singh were from Punjab. The seven MPs invoked the two-thirds defection provision and their merger with the BJP was subsequently accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

For a party that stormed to power by sweeping the Punjab polls in 2022, winning 92 of the state’s 117 seats, the exodus of its Rajya Sabha MPs and growing number of dissenting MLAs have led to the Opposition cornering the AAP over its internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 elections.

New Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh alleged Maiserkhana had “exposed the false education revolution claims and dictatorship of the AAP government”.

Noting that Maiserkhana was the only MLA who had enrolled his children in a government school, Singh said that like many Punjabis the former had also been influenced by the AAP’s claims about the “Delhi model” and its education reforms. “Today, the MLA (Maiserkhana) has himself brought out the reality of the shortage of teachers and facilities in schools, as well as how his demands for schools have been ignored,” he said.

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Pargat Singh asked whether the voice of any AAP MLA was being heard on issues concerning Punjab and its people. He alleged that Punjab was being run by the AAP leaders from Delhi without keeping in view the interests of the state.

Singh also appealed to other AAP MLAs to “find the courage” to stand up for Punjab and oppose what he called the “dictatorship” of those controlling the government. “With only a few months left (for the elections), the fight now is for Punjab’s voice, its rights and its future,” he said.

Defending his party, state AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat told The Indian Express that dissent surfaces even within a family. “But if the leaders have any issue due to any dissatisfaction, they should raise it at the party level. They should be disciplined. If dissent is aired publicly then the party has the right to take disciplinary action,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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