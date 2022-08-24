From controversial Somnath to face of protests: 4 MLAs AAP says on BJP watch

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Wednesday alleged that BJP members had approached them with an offer of Rs 20 crore to switch parties. While the BJP dismissed the allegation, labelling it false, the AAP held a press conference and accused the BJP of contacting 35 of its legislators.

A look at the AAP MLAs who levelled the allegation:

Somnath Bharti

The lawyer-turned-politician was part of the Delhi Cabinet in 2013. He handled the law, administrative reforms, and art and culture portfolios. A three-time MLA from Malviya Nagar, Bharti completed his MSc degree from IIT Delhi and then studied law at Delhi University.

Bharti has often been at the centre of controversies. In 2013, he was accused of vigilantism after he ordered the Delhi Police to raid the homes of African nationals in Khirki Extension, alleging that they were involved in a prostitution and drug racket. In September 2015, Bharti’s wife accused him of domestic abuse. Four years later, in May 2019, the Delhi High Court exonerated the AAP leader.

Ajay Dutt

The AAP MLA from Ambedkar Nagar ran an Information Technology (IT) services firm before joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. A two-time legislator, Dutt studied at Delhi University and Amity University. He was part of the AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Karnataka, where he previously worked for a few years. Dutt said this June that he had received extortion calls from gangsters.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Jha

The AAP’s three-time Burari MLA won the 2020 Assembly polls by more than 88,000 votes, which was the highest margin. An emerging Purvanchali leader, Jha was born in Bihar’s Madhubani district. He moved to the national Capital after completing his graduation in Bihar. He taught children living in a slum in East Delhi before joining the India Against Corruption movement. He became an AAP member when the party was formed in 2012.

He has been part of several Assembly committees over the past seven years. Like Dutt, Jha too said in June that he had received extortion calls from gangsters.

Kuldeep Kumar

Advertisement

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar has been at the forefront of the AAP’s anti-demolition protests in the city this year. He was earlier a councillor in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and replaced Manoj Kumar as the party’s candidate in the 2020 Assembly polls.