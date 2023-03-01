AAP Karnataka vice-president, ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao joins BJP

FORMER Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced Tuesday that he was leaving the Aam Aadmi Party, which he had joined a year ago, to join the BJP.

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year, and was the party state vice-president, Rao told The Indian Express there was no “growth” in the party and his attempts to “transform” it had failed.

“I was thinking of changing the party since January and, after a lot of discussion, decided to join the BJP. I have not asked for any post or anything. I will work in the party as a worker,” Rao said.

BJP sources said he might be inducted into the party Wednesday.

Before Rao announced that he was leaving the AAP, he visited BJP minister R Ashoka’s residence and the party office, where he held a closed-door meeting with BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, its Karnataka in-charge K Annamalai, state Minister R Ashoka and Union Minister Prahalad Joshi.

Rao was believed to be keen on the AAP fielding him from Basavanagudi or Malleswaram Assembly constituency in the coming polls. The two seats house a good number of Rao’s Brahmin community members.

AAP sources said he also hoped to be made state unit president of the party, though he had rubbed many old-timers the wrong way. Still, many leaders admitted that as the party tries to find its feet in Karnataka, the loss of Rao – one of the better-known names in its ranks – is a big blow.

Rao made his name as the Bengaluru city police commissioner during 2019-2020, when the Covid lockdown was clamped. However, he had his series of controversies, such as a leaked telephone conversation where Rao purportedly lobbied for the Bengaluru police chief’s post.

Rao had accused fellow IPS officer Alok Kumar (the then Bengaluru city police commissioner) of illegally tapping his mobile phone and trying to defame him. The CBI had probed the case and filed a ‘B’ report, saying it had found no evidence in Rao’s claims.

Earlier, another Karnataka-cadre IPS officer, K Annamalai, had quit and joined the BJP and is currently the party’s Tamil Nadu president.

Another IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, H T Sangliana, who originally belonged to Mizoram, had gone on to become a BJP MP and later joined the Congress.