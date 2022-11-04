AAP in fray, a 2017 detail: NOTA 3rd in 115 seats in Gujarat, 12 in Himachal

THE NOTA (None of the Above) option on the EVM machine stood third across 115 of the 182 seats in Gujarat and 12 of the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in the 2017 polls. The trend becomes significant in view of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s attempts to make inroads in both the states, which have traditionally seen a bipolar contest.

About 5.51 lakh voters, or 1.84%, out of the 3 crore voters in Gujarat, chose NOTA. In Himachal, 34,232 voters, or 0.90%, of the 37.84 lakh voters did so.

In Gujarat, NOTA’s overall vote share was third-highest (1.84 %), after the BJP (49.05%) and the Congress (41.44%). The Independents, 3 of whom won out of the 794 who contested, were the only group that scored higher than the NOTA group.

In the Himachal polls that year, NOTA’s vote share was the fourth highest (0.90%), after the BJP (48.79%), Congress (41.68%) and CPI(M) (1.47%).