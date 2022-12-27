AAP on horizon, Gujarat sees push for NEP, led by PM Modi

STATEMENTS by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauding the New Education Policy (NEP) at two different events in Gujarat on the same day are an indication of the importance being attached to the successful rollout of the policy in the home state of the two leaders.

Sources also see in it the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) effect, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit making education a launchpad for its foray into Gujarat.

At a virtual address on December 24 for the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan, Modi said the NEP would create a “forward-looking and futuristic education system”. Shah, who was addressing a school event in Mehsana the same day, said the new policy will help develop children’s ability to analyse, think and research, and hence take the country forward.

Admitting the thrust on the education policy, Bhikhabhai Patel, the president of RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh-Gujarat, told The Indian Express: “There were only three meetings on the implementation of the NEP under the previous Bhupendra Patel government, while one has already been held under the chairmanship of the new government (sworn in on December 12).”

Patel regretted that Gujarat had failed to make much headway in implementation of the new policy, unlike some states. “But, after the recent meeting, it seems the government is serious about achieving its targets, and that too quickly, which has been strictly communicated by the PM himself.”

Patel also admitted that “the AAP factor is a fact”, and that “Gujarat being a model state, and the home state of the PM and Home Minister, other states and political parties are keenly watching it”. The Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh-Gujarat that Patel heads is an affiliate of the RSS’s Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh. Patel is also a member of the executive committee of the Gujarat government’s Samagra Shiksha body, which includes secretaries, ministers and representatives of mandals.

During the election campaign, Modi had highlighted the Gujarat government’s education initiatives, including the 2003 Kanya Kelavni and Shala Praveshotsav campaigns started under his time as CM, and had even met girls enrolled in schools as part of the initiative.

In a move set to smoothen the introduction of the NEP in the state, one of the initiatives that sought replacement of elected members of the syndicate and senate at universities with a board of governors has been put off from ‘immediate’ to ‘long term’ action plan.

Another indicator of a change are the senior faces helming the education portfolio in the new Bhupendra Patel government. Last time, Jitu Vaghani held the education portfolio, barring medical education, while junior ministers Kuberbhai Dindor and Kritisinh Vaghela handled higher and technical education, and primary, secondary and adult education, respectively. This time, there is no Vaghani, while Cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel now handles medical, higher and technical education, Dindor primary, secondary and adult education, and Praful Pansheriya is the junior minister for primary, secondary, adult and higher education.

“With things settled now, all the pending education projects and schemes keeping in mind the NEP are back on the government’s priority,” a senior government official said.

The very first Cabinet meeting saw start of work on including the Bhagwad Gita in the school syllabus, under the NEP’s Indian Knowledge System. Sources said the next big move could be on ‘Residential Schools of Excellence’, which have remained on paper despite selection of over 70 applicants for them after rigorous scrutiny.