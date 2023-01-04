AAP announces changes in Gujarat unit, appoints Isudan Gadhvi as new state president

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday revamped its Gujarat unit and appointed Isudan Gadhvi as its state President replacing Gopal Italia. Italia, on the other hand, was made the National General Secretary and co-in-charge of the Maharashtra unit of the party. The party also appointed six working presidents while dividing its state unit into six zones.

The AAP brought in the changes in its Gujarat unit around a month after the Assembly election results. It had won five out of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

Isudan Gadhvi was the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat Assembly elections. However, he lost the election from the Khambhaliya constituency in the Dwarka district to the BJP’s Mulu Bera. Gadhvi was also the national general secretary of the party since June 2022.

Gopal Italia served as the Gujarat president for over two years since December 2020. He contested the Assembly elections from the Kataragam constituency in the Surat district. He was defeated by the BJP’s Vinod Moradiya.

The AAP has also appointed six new working presidents for different zones in the state namely Surat, South Gujarat, North Gujarat, Saurashtra, Central Gujarat, and Kutch. Alpesh Kathiria has been appointed as the working president for Surat Zone, Chaitar Vasava for the South Gujarat zone, Ramesh Patel for the North Gujarat zone, Jagmal Vala for the Saurashtra zone, Jewel Vasra for the Central Gujarat zone, and Kailash Gadhvi for the Kutch zone.

Kathiria had lost to the BJP’s Kishor Kanani in the Varachha Road constituency in the Surat district. He had joined the party in late October 2022 along with other Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Dharmik Malaviya.

Vasava was elected from the Dediapada seat in Central Gujarat’s Narmada district. He had joined the AAP a few months prior to the Assembly election in the state after leaving the Bharatiya Tribal Party. Vasava was a close confidante of Chhotu Vasava, the BTP supremo.

Patel had served as the AAP president for the Banaskantha district and was the party candidate from the Deesa constituency. He lost to the BJP’s Pravinkumar Mali. Vala was the AAP candidate from the Somnath constituency. He lost to Congress’s Vimal Chudasama.

Vasra was the party’s state secretary. Whereas, Kailash Gadhvi was the state treasurer. Kailash had joined the AAP in April 2022 after resigning from the Congress party. In Kataragama, Khambalia, and Varachha constituencies, the AAP came in the second position and in Somnath and Dessa the third.

Registering 12.9 per cent of the vote share in the elections, the AAP won five seats in the Dediapada, Botad, Visavadar, Jamjodhpur, and Gariadhar Assembly seats. The results made the AAP eligible for national party status.