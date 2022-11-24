AAP firebrand Gopal Italia heats up Katargam as he guns for BJP over ‘freebies vs welfare’

It is well past 9 pm on Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gujarat president Gopal Italia arrives at Chikoowadi in the Katargam Assembly constituency in Surat district, from where he is the party’s candidate. A stage has been set up on a key commercial street there, where people have gathered. Italia, 33, inaugurates his election office and steps onto the stage.

“This is a rehearsal…we are practising,” Italia tells the gathering as people cheer. He shows them an orange mobile pouch with a lotus symbol on it. “Look at this mobile pouch carefully, the BJP is giving this toy free.”

Italia then holds up a hair band with with a lotus symbol. “This is for our daughters, from the BJP – free. And we are promising free education for our daughters,” he says. He also shows a lapel pin marked with a lotus. “This toy is also being distributed free by Bhajapa (BJP) among all houses of Katargam. Now you have to decide. They give mobile covers free and we give health and education free. They give free sarees… but why don’t they provide free schooling to our daughters? And if someone has a vice then they give that vice free too,” he alleges, telling the rally: “They have free toys, we have free schools, healthcare and they ask us where will we get the money from if we give everything free.”

Italia then goes on to allege how “a BJP legislator’s associate got a Rs 11 lakh contract to manage Lake Garden of Katargam”. “The garden was closed for the past year for renovation. The SMC (the BJP-ruled Surat Municipal Corporation) spent Rs 10 crore from our tax money, our blood and sweat money, to give away the garden to a private company for Rs 11 lakh for 20 years. Who knows if we will even live for that many years? The company set up shops inside the garden and is making Rs 20 lakh per month from them. When we oppose Vinubhai (Vinod Moradiya, the BJP candidate from Katargam), his men abuse us.”

“Mahaul aa loko nu chhe, pan jeetshe BJP (The atmosphere is theirs (AAP) but BJP will win),” says Mahesh Vyas after his eyes met Italia’s for a few seconds during his door-to-door campaigning. Vyas has been running a cold drink shop at a shopping complex at Hari Darshan no Khado in Singhanpore for the last 13 years. “This is what I think. Who will give votes to Hindu virodhi?” he says, referring to some viral videos of Italia where he purportedly made remarks against temples and spiritual leaders.

A firebrand leader known for his oratorical skills, Italia is making his electoral debut in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, with the Katargam seat, dominated by Patidars, all set to witness a fierce three-cornered fight involving him, Moradiya, the outgoing urban development and urban housing minister, and the principal Opposition Congress’s candidate Kalpesh Variya. While Italia and Moradiya are Patidars, Variya belongs to the Prajapati community (OBC).

Katargam has been the ruling BJP’s stronghold from where Moradiya had won by about 80,000 votes in the 2017 polls despite the Patidar quota agitation.

The leaflets that the AAP workers left on Vyas’s shop counter grab his attention, as Italia proceeds to another shop in the complex, then canvassing from house to house, wearing marigold garlands, folding hands, obliging fans with selfies.

The drummer boys lead the Italia team into the local Panchvati residential society as the AAP activists follow shouting slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat”. Women and children shower flower petals on Italia, some put a tilak on his forehead, garland him, as his team waves flags, puts stickers on the walls and distributes leaflets among the residents. The women read the leaflets carefully.

Hansaben Lakhani stands there with a bag of flower petals. “Savarno! (broom, AAP’s poll symbol),” she says cheering Italia, when asked who will she vote for. This becomes a chorus as a group of women and girls join in. Her daughter says, “Why not? we voted for them last time as well”. They don’t elaborate, just adding that “we are Patidars”.

Outside another local shopping complex, where Italia has just finished canvassing, a group of men sits outside a car battery shop. “The youth will all go for AAP, because they want change,” says Dinesh Bhadekiya, a migrant from Bhavnagar who works in a diamond factory. When asked for reasons, he says, “It’s not that we don’t like the BJP, but the candidate here (Moradiya) has a lot of attitude.”

Italia’s team accompanied by drummers move on, with their megaphone blaring: “For better schools, healthcare, for saving yourselves from fat power bills, one chance to Kejriwal (AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal).Vote for Badlaav (change).” A man wearing the AAP’s white cap holds up a broom while others hold cut-outs of the broom symbol.

Italia makes sure he misses no one, his tall frame coming to his advantage. “I am your candidate, please vote for AAP,” he says. A handshake here, a namaste there make up the rest of his voter outreach.

In some residential societies, women come out to put tilak on his forehead and garland him. The band and the megaphone-fitted truck do most of the messaging, besides the leaflets.

A local councillor Kishore Ruparelia, who won the ward no 7 seat from Katargam on the AAP ticket last year, is one of the members of Italia’s team, who tie AAP scarves to the gates of the societies they enter. Some gates already have lotus flags on them.

As Italia’s campaign team leaves the society to head to Prabhunagar, a mixed neighbourhood of migrants, Ruparelia clears the litter from the street outside.

In last year’s SMC polls, the AAP put up a remarkable show, bagging 27 of the total 120 seats. Although the BJP managed to clinch the SMC, the Congress was decimated with the AAP replacing the grand old party as the principal Opposition in the civic body. Four AAP councillors, however, defected to the saffron party since.

Italia ends up covering about 12 kms in his door-to-door campaign in Ved Road and Singhanpore areas of the Katargam constituency during the day.

In neighbouring Varachha, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is doing a roadshow, riding a truck with the BJP candidates as well as Union minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh. The truck has a trailer with speakers blaring and lights flashing that illuminate the streets packed with diamond workers leaving their workplaces for the day.