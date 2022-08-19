AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at heart of its showcase policies

From a journalist to a social activist to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest confidant, Manish Sisodia is an unlikely politician who in a short span has emerged as the face of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s most successful policy, education.
On Friday, a month after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe against him, the investigation agency raided his house.
While Sisodia has found himself in the eye of the storm before in the 10 years that AAP has been around, it’s the first time that allegations of corruption have been levelled directly against the minister. And since the allegations originated, Sisodia has stepped up to lead the fightback.
Over the past month, he has been at the forefront in attacking the Centre, alongside Kejriwal, on several issues, including that of ‘freebies’, Rohingya refugees, and former L-G Anil Baijal over the liquor policy. Known to be a softspoken leader, this is a new, combative avatar, indicating that AAP is not going down in the face of the charges.
Subscriber Only Stories
The new excise policy, on which Sisodia is facing the allegations, is among the several policy changes overseen by him during his stints in the AAP governments of 2013, 2015 and 2020, while holding crucial portfolios (more than 15 as of now; Kejriwal holds none).
Originally from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on the outskirts of Delhi, the 50-year-old Sisodia studied at a government school, before doing his diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan. He was working in the media, both in television news as well as radio, when around two decades ago, he came in contact with Kejriwal.
He slowly turned into a social activist like Kejriwal, and they worked together in NGO Parivartan, raising issues such as availability of ration, electricity bills, and the Right to Information. They did extensive work especially in the slums of East Delhi, and formed a bond that lasted as they moved from activism to the India Against Corruption movement of Anna Hazare, to active politics.
Even as other comrades fell away, many of them accusing AAP convenor Kejriwal of concentrating power in his hands, Sisodia stayed loyally by his side.
While many see him as the right-hand man of Kejriwal, others say that may not be an accurate description. “I am not sure that adequately describes the relationship. Sisodia sir has handled the working of the government singlehandedly on more than one occasion, alongside looking after the party’s political affairs. There is implicit trust between the two, and he is known as someone who is able to give a roadmap for the CM’s vision, and also provide him with a polite dose of reality when needed,” says a member of Sisodia’s team who did not want to be named.
How much Kejriwal trusts Sisodia is also evident in the portfolios the latter holds — Finance, Education, Health, Home, Vigilance, PWD, Planning, Urban Development and Land & Building. He was given the responsibility of the departments held by Satyendar Jain, when the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged hawala transactions.
For years now, AAP leaders have credited Sisodia with bringing about a “revolution” in Delhi government schools, both in terms of infrastructural overhaul and introduction of concepts such as Happiness Curriculum and Mega PTMs.
On Friday, before the raid at his house, AAP leaders including Kejriwal tweeted a photo of the front page of The New York Times, with a story on the change in Delhi government schools since AAP came to power.
The Opposition, however, accuses Sisodia and the AAP government of painting a false picture of the “progress” in Delhi schools. Last year, Delhi BJP leaders alleged corruption in the construction of school classrooms in the city and filed a complaint against Sisodia and Jain with the Anti Corruption Branch.
Hearing a complaint recently, the Delhi Lokayukta asked the government to respond to allegations that the building work done by it cost over twice what it should have.
The allegations and raids against Sisodia come at a time when AAP is eyeing big gains in the coming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, both states currently ruled by the BJP. Till date, all election campaigns by AAP have placed education, and the work done by Sisodia in Delhi, at the centre of their campaign. In campaign speeches in different states and cities, Kejriwal repeatedly days: “Mujhe nafrat phailani nahin aati, mujhe rajneeti karni nahin aati, school banane aate hain (I don’t know how to spread hatred, or to play politics. I only know how to build schools).”
Sisodia was in Himachal Pradesh earlier this week to announce a roadmap for schools in the state if AAP comes to power.
After Jain, who as Health Minister oversaw AAP’s other showcase policy, centred around its mohalla clinics, the charges on Sisodia could cast a shadow on Kejriwal. The party knows that well, with the CM talking repeatedly in the past few days of being a target of the Centre. In the Assembly session recently, Kejriwal said Sisodia might face action next, pointing to him and asking: “Does he look like a thief to you?”
Harnaaz Sandhu is a vision in orange at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant; check it out
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thailand
Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Don’t believe in rumours about our relationship’
No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Aronian
Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
‘You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna’: Devdutt Pattanaik
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 to fix zero-day exploits: Why you need to update ASAP
Diljit Dosanjh’s next Jogi set amid 1984 riots: ‘Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye’
Is pregnancy possible after multiple failed IVF attempts? Can your frozen eggs and sperm be as healthy later?
DNLU Jabalpur Protest: Students of Dharmashastra National Law University move MP High Court against fee hike for remedial classes
‘More people need to research it, people don’t always talk about it’ – Dina Asher-Smith says period-induced calf cramps derailed 200m final