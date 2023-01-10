Another minister out, Bhagwant Mann govt buffeted by crises

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab may have dealt with a thorn in the flesh by getting Fauja Singh Sarari to resign from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, but scores of other issues still pose a challenge for the fledgling 10-month-old government.

It is facing Opposition wrath on several law and order incidents, multiple agitations by farmers, and now separate protests by IAS and PCS officers over registration of cases against IAS officer Neelima and PCS officer N S Dhaliwal. While PCS officers went on mass casual leave and were joined by revenue officials and power engineers, the IAS cadre have also threatened similar action if the FIR against Neelima is not quashed. As a number of PCS officers are in charge of crucial government posts in headquarters and districts, their mass casual leave had left the administration crippled.

The CM, after meeting delegations of IAS and PCS officers Monday, directed the Chief Secretary to file a report on how the case was registered without taking approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has also asked the vigilance department to ensure proper procedure is followed.

Recently, the government also faced a protest by various Sikh organisations under the banner of Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, in Chandigarh, over demands such as release of bandi Sikhs (those considered political prisoners) and justice in incidents of sacrilege.

The farmers have been protesting over issues such as a private brewery at Zira, and the acquisition of land for the Delhi-Katra highway. With many holding dharna at toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India has warned that if the government is unable to handle this, it would affect future PPP projects in Punjab. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wrote to the state a few days ago, seeking redressal of issues in order to expedite highway construction.

Even on the Bargari sacrilege cases, while both the previous Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments struggled to handle the same, the AAP’s own legislator, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, is turning out to be an embarrassment for the party, raising the issue repeatedly at various fora.

On October 14, the anniversary of the sacrilege, Pratap addressed a gathering and even displayed “proof” of a report he had prepared as a member of the SIT probing the cases. He has been seeking time from the government to speak on the issue, as well as the subsequent case of firing on protestors at Behbal Kalan.

On the law and order front, the government has been on the defensive over the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on a kabaddi ground on March 14 last year, soon after the AAP government was elected with a big majority. On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at Punjab Police’s key installation, its intelligence headquarters. A fortnight later, six shooters killed popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a day after the government had withdrawn the singer’s security, and publicised the withdrawal. Later, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was gunned down in Amritsar.

Then, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was embarrassed after he announced in Gujarat that wanted gangster Goldy Brar had been arrested in the US and would be extradited to India soon. Brar himself appeared on a TV channel to dismiss the claims.